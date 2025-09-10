Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades From Jaguars' Week 1 Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-0 entering Week 2 thanks to a smooth and convincing win over the Carolina Panthers in 26-10 fashion.
The Jaguars were the better and more physical team in all three phases, finding little resistance from the Panthers in an easy, albeit sometimes sloppy season-opening win.
With the game now in the rearview mirror, we can take a look at the snap counts and grades from Pro Football Focus in review of the contest.
Offensive Snap Counts (66 Plays)
• LT Walker Little: 66
• LG Ezra Cleveland: 66
• C Robert Hainsey: 66
• QB Trevor Lawrence: 66
• RG Patrick Mekari: 65
• RT Anton Harrison: 58
• WR Brian Thomas: 57
• TE Brenton Strange: 52
• WR Dyami Brown: 47
• WR Travis Hunter: 42
• RB Travis Etienne: 40
• TE Johnny Mundt: 33
• WR Parker Washington: 17
• RB Tank Bigsby: 14
• OL Chuma Edoga: 10
• RB LeQuint Allen: 9
• WR Tim Patrick: 7
• TE Hunter Long: 6
• RB Bhayshul Tuten: 4
• OL Jonah Monheim: 2
Backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga saw some time as the No. 6 lineman in jumbo packages and when Anton Harrison left late with back spasms. Edoga has played guard and tackle since joining the Jaguars and his versatility is at a premium.
Former running back Tank Bigsby was traded to the Eagles, which means the 14 snaps he played on Sunday would have instead gone to rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen. Expect for both of their snap counts to increase.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Strange — 85.4
2. Hainsey — 78.0
3. Harrison — 76.1
4. Etienne — 75.6
5. Mekari — 68.6
It is hard to disagree with any of these. Three of the five starting offensive linemen earned high grades. along with Travis Etienne. Considering the Jaguars got 200 yards rushing and allowed the lowest pressure rate in the NFL in Week 1, this is all fits. As for Brenton Strange, he put on a clinic as a blocker and receiver.
“Unbelievable, unbelievable. That was a lot of fun to watch. Watching on film that kid plays so hard running game, pass game. I mean he blocks his butt off," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said on Monday.
"He's down the field catching balls. He's a real weapon for our team and I felt like I noticed that in camp a lot. Being new here, a lot of people knew what Brenton Strange was about, I did not and getting to see that yesterday live and in person. I mean, he's a weapon.”
Defensive Snap Counts (64 Plays)
• LB Foyesade Oluokun: 64
• CB Jourdan Lewis: 64
• CB Tyson Campbell: 64
• DB Andrew Wingard: 63
• DB Eric Murray: 62
• DL Arik Armsead: 49
• DE Travon Walker: 48
• CB Jarrian Jones: 47
• DE Josh Hines-Allen: 46
• DL Dawuane Smoot: 35
• DB Darnell Savage: 28
• DL Davon Hamilton: 24
• DE Emmanuel Ogbah: 23
• LB Devin Lloyd: 22
• LB Dennis Gardeck: 17
• LB Ventrell Miller: 16
• DL Austin Johnson: 13
• DL Khalen Saunders: 12
• DB Antonio Johnson: 1
The Jaguars deployed a heavy rotation of defensive linemen, as expected. Four edge defenders played over 20 snaps, and that doesn't include the 25 combined snaps from backup defensive tackles Austin Johnson and Khalen Saunders.
The Jaguars deployed Darnell Savage in an interesting way as a third safety, playing him only 10 snaps fewer than they played No. 2 linebackers Devin Lloyd and Ventrell Miller. With teams that spread the ball around, expect to see more and more of this.
Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Oluokun — 92.5
2. Lloyd — 86.9
3. Hines-Allen — 82.9
4. Murray — 81
5. Wingard — 69.9
The Jaguars had four mainstays appear at the top of this list. Oluokun had one of the best games of his career with 10 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble, while Josh Hines-Allen had an eye-popping eight pressures. The defense dominated the Panthers and as a result, there were plenty of good grades to go around.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and the Week 1 snap counts and grades, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and the Week 1 snap counts and grades by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.