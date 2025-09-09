3 Blunt Takeaways From Jaguars' Tank Bigsby Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars shook up their running back room in a big way on Monday, trading Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles just over 24 hours after he recorded only five carries in the season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers.
So, what do we make of the Bigsby trade and what it means for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it down below.
Move Long Time Coming
The Jaguars were never shy about Bigsby's fit in Liam Coen's offense. Bigsby's tough-nosed running style was respected by the staff, but his major issues on passing downs as both a receiver and a blocker made him too one-dimensional for an offense that demands versatility of the running backs. The other three running backs have that versatility; Bigsby does not.
The Jaguars timed this move well, too. They had been shopping Bigsby for some time, but they were able to pull the trigger with the right offer once another team faced some injury issues at the running back position.
Bhayshul Tuten Has Become Key
The Jaguars have just seen rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten become incredibly important. Tuten got three touches in Week 1, but that should increase in Week 2 and moving forward as he has now become the new No. 2 back behind Travis Etienne. He might not play as much as No. 3 back LeQuint Allen, who will play on passing downs as the third-down running back, but he will play a key role.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has emphasized the desire to have more than one running back play a role in the offense, and Tuten has quickly become a key piece of the Jaguars' offense after just one came of his career.
James Gladstone Got Great Compensation
Getting two picks for a running back who was already barely playing is quite the haul for Jaguars general manager James Gladstone. Doing business with the Eagles is normally a risky endeavor, but there is no real way to look at this trade in a negative way. Two picks for a player who was set to be a part-time backup running back on the best day is a heck of a haul.
