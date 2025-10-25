How Liam Coen is Leading Jaguars' Through Recent Struggles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the first time in the Liam Coen era, the Jacksonville Jaguars are facing some serious adversity.
After a strong 4-1 start to the season, the Jaguars are 0-2 in the last two games and have been outscored 55-19 in that span -- including a brutal 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7.
Neither loss is quite like the narrow loss the Jaguars suffered in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and that is exactly why these are uncharted waters for the Jaguars and Coen.
“I think there's definitely glimpses of who we want to be in a lot of ways I think. You've won four games, and everything is right in front of you. I think this is an actual test of adversity. When we lost to Cincinnati, I didn't think that — there was no question that we should have won the game, right?" Coen said on Monday.
"You're leading the game for 89 minutes and you lose. You didn't feel like the ship was moving. It was still very steady. You've lost two games in two weeks, not playing very well and against some darn good opponents."
So, how will Coen now move ahead with the Jaguars' operation after real warts and flaws have shown up?
Coen's Leadership
Coen is a coach who is fueled by emotion and passion; just look at him on the sidelines and Week 2 and in his post-game run-in with Robert Saleh in Week 4. But even during the Jaguars' losing streak, he is not letting his emotions cloud his leadership.
“Yeah, I think his honesty is not overly negative because there is negative that shows up, but there's a hell of a lot of positive too," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said this week.
"So, when you're being honest and honestly evaluating and he looks at it, he can look at us and honestly say, ‘Hey, we need to clean this stuff up. But we've done some really good things and when we're playing at our best, we're a very hard team to beat.’ That's the honest truth. How we clean them up, that's like I was saying, that's us individuals improving to elevate the level of the team.”
