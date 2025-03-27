How Jaguars Could Still Benefit From Giants' QB Signings
The New York Giants certainly shook things up this week -- at least, that is what it appears like.
The Giants have long been pegged as the team most likely to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. And, as a result, they have long been pegged as the team that will help an elite prospect fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 overall.
But the Giants certainly threw a curveball at the situation during free agency, with the Giants adding both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson to the quarterback room.
As a result, it seems like many have the Giants pegged as a team looking to trade down or simply stay put and take a talent like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. But is that the actual reality of the Giants' moves?
In a way, it can be reasonable for one to think the Giants are set to take the best player available at No. 3 and hope he, along with a veteran starting quarterback, can will the Giants to something resembling a .500 record.
It isn't a good bet to make because the Giants are a far way away from having a winning roster, and they also didn't add a single top-20 quarterback in either of their signings. But it is still a bet that a coach and general manager on the hot seat could reasonably make.
Still, did the NFL not just show us last year what a team will do to land a developmental quarterback for the future?
The Giants only signed Wilson to a one-year deal. The Atlanta Falcons made a much more significant investment in Kirk Cousins last season, but that hardly stopped them from drafting Michael Penix in the first round.
There is a difference in terms of where each team was in their rebuild. The Falcons were being led by a coach in the first year of his new tenure, while Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on a hotter seat than any other head coach/general manager combo in the NFL.
But still, the Giants should not automatically be assumed to be out of the running for Sanders just because Wilson is under contract until next March.
And if the Giants do indeed invest in Sanders at No. 3, the Jaguars can reap the benefits.
