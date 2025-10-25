Breaking Down Jaguars' 3 Toughest Post-Bye Foes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars faced a gauntlet of opponents in the first seven weeks of the season, with contenders like the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams all on the docket.
Things are set to change considerably for the Jaguars with an easier post-bye schedule, but what does their final slate of 10 games really mean?
We take a look at their three strongest post-bye opponents below.
Los Angeles Chargers, Week 11
The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with plenty of injury questions, but they are still a tough team to beat week in and week out. Jim Harbaugh has established a winning culture, they have drafted well, and Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Even with their injuries, they can make noise in the AFC.
What the Chargers' active game day roster will look like by Week 11 is anyone's guess, but they will be a tough team to beat no matter who they have on the field. This could be the first game Brenton Strange will be eligible to play after his IR stint, though that remains up in the air as well.
Indianapolis Colts, Weeks 14 & 17
The AFC leader in wins resides in Indianapolis, with the Colts having the best and most surprising start of any team in the entire NFL. Shane Steichen looks like Coach of the Year, Jonathan Taylor should be a leading MVP candidate, and few quarterbacks are producing at the level of Daniel Jones right now.
Maybe the Colts finally hit a snag later in the year, but seven games is a solid sample size. This team is legit, even with a weak first-half schedule. They will be two of the most important games on the Jaguars' schedule moving forward, as well as two of the toughest.
Denver Broncos, Week 15
While quarterback Bo Nix has been streaky to start the season, the Denver Broncos have kept rolling. They had an impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles, won overseas, and then had a fantastic comeback last week against the New York Giants. It hasn't always looked pretty, but they get results.
The Broncos' defense -- especially their defensive line -- could be a tough matchup for the Jaguars' offense. After facing top-tier defensive fronts in Weeks 6 and 7, the Jaguars' toughest opposing defensive line all season resides in Denver.
