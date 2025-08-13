3 Changes Jaguars Should Make to Defense
It was only eight plays with the starting defense on the field, but there is no question the Jacksonville Jaguars left their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers hoping for more.
The Jaguars' defense was diced and sliced by Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, and the Jaguars' staff and even players have not been shy about the need to correct any issues that popped up.
“I think we’ve got to do a better job with communication. I think that's probably the number one thing. That's just everywhere. Even the sideline operation, all that stuff," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.
"So, I think a lot of that stuff, first game, preseason, you see stuff like that, and you get better at everything. That’s what we're focused on right now. I think the guys have done a great job of that last two days. So, working hard and getting that right. They did a lot of good things, too.”
So with the second week of the preseason approaching in just a few days, what changes do we think the Jaguars should make to improve the unit?
Start Darnell Savage
The Jaguars have been holding a competition at safety throughout training camp, with Andrew Wingard, Darnell Savage and Antonio Johnson all fighting for snaps with the starting defense. But it was Wingard who got the nod as the starter last weekend, and he has gotten the most snaps with the starting defense in camp.
Instead, the Jaguars should turn to Savage to start alongside Eric Murray. Outside of Travis Hunter, he is their most dynamic and explosive athlete in the secondary, and the first preseason game showed that his speed is needed on the field if Murray is at the other spot. Savage is superior to Wingard in terms of athletic traits, playmaking ability, and versatility. He should be the starter.
Continue Looking for DT Help
Defensive tackle is such a premium position that it is hard to find one worth giving a large role to once August rolls around. Starting defensive tackles capable of taking over games are high draft picks or big-money free agents, and the time to find those is gone.
With Maason Smith and Arik Armstead still sidelined, though, the Jaguars need to turn every stone for reinforcements -- even if that means exploring a trade for one.
More Travis Hunter Snaps
This one is obvious. The Jaguars have an elite athlete who has the talents and traits to be one the best play-making cornerbacks in the entire NFL right on their roster with Travis Hunter. While he needs his snaps on offense, it should not interfere with the value he brings the defense.
