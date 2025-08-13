Where Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Wants Defense to Improve
Communication is one of the most crucial aspects on the gridiron, allowing for players on offense and defense to be placed in the best position to succeed. When that breaks down, deficinices occur and lead to inconsistencies, which is what happened with the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the preseason opener.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is entering his first season as defensive coordinator in the NFL and is hoping to improve the mistakes made on Saturday night.
Campanile discusses what can improve after preseason Week 1
Following the Jaguars' 31-25 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Campanile now has more riding on his shoulders than last season. The same open looks that quarterbacks got last season with Jacksonville's man-heavy defense were still there in a balanced zone spacing system that, in theory, should make things more difficult for quarterbacks.
Instead, communication was wildly erratic at times. This may partly be due to the players adjusting to a new system, learning how to tighten their spacing in coverage shells, and more. Campanile acknowledged those communication issues, saying it's the top priority.
"I think we’ve got to do a better job with communication. I think that's probably the number one thing," Campanile said. "That's just everywhere. Even the sideline operation, all that stuff."
The preseason is an ideal time to address these issues, particularly for a team with a large number of new faces and a relatively young roster. With no lack of talent on the roster overall, there are opportunities for more competition across the board, along with improvements in different respects for each side of that ball.
"I think a lot of that stuff, first game, preseason, you see stuff like that, and you get better at everything," Campanile said. "That’s what we're focused on right now."
The former Green Bay Packers linebacker coach is now responsible for one of the deepest position groups on the roster and is calling plays on an NFL sideline for the first time in his career. Players like Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Travis Hunter, Josh Hines-Allen, Tyson Campbell, and more will be under his direction.
There is a transition period, and one that could last into the season. This unit won't become one of the best overnight, and it will take time, but Campanile believes his defense has shown growth in the past two days.
"I think the guys have done a great job of that last two days," Campanile said. "So, working hard and getting that right. They did a lot of good things, too.”
