Jaguars' Staff Weighs In on Veteran's Return
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a new face on the field for team drills this week: linebacker Dennis Gardeck.
One of the most intriguing additions of the entire offseason, Gardeck spent the first few weeks of training camp continuing to rehab from an ACL injury he sustained last season. But Gardeck came off the PUP list before the team's first scrimmage and has since began to work himself back into the full mix of things.
So, what has the Jaguars' staff seen from the special teams and defensive phenom so far?
Liam Coen
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said when the Jaguars first signed Gardeck that he was a player he had plenty of respect for. The two clashed in the NFC West during Coen's days with the Rams, and that respect has followed to Jacksonville.
“It's great. He's got a great energy. Like I've said before, I really have always respected his game and the way that he approaches things. So, hopefully, he can continue to get more and more comfortable to get to a position where we can get him out on the grass," Coen said.
Heath Farwell
Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell is likely one of the most excited coaches about Gardeck's return, gushing over the former Arizona Cardinal this week.
“I've been watching Dennis for a ton of years. He shows up every time you turn his tape on. He can take over games. I don't know if I’ve had more special teams coaches text me after we signed him than any other time," Farwell said.
"He's a guy that's been a marquee player and I see why he's so good. The way he prepares, just communicating with him, he's very smart and detailed. We're kind of bringing him in slowly, but he's in the meeting rooms. He does everything you ask and comes for extra meetings and all the extra stuff. So, you see why he's been a talented player, a force in all phases.”
Anthony Campanile
As for Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, he had plenty of positive things to say as well.
“Been great. He's a high-effort guy if you've ever watched him play. He practices physical. He had some really physical reps today. I think he brings a lot of good traits out there on the field with him. He’s a good pass rusher, physical in the run game. So excited to have him out there.”
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Gardeck, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and Gardeck today by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.