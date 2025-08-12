Jaguar Report

Jaguars' Staff Weighs In on Veteran's Return

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches his team warm up before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a new face on the field for team drills this week: linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

One of the most intriguing additions of the entire offseason, Gardeck spent the first few weeks of training camp continuing to rehab from an ACL injury he sustained last season. But Gardeck came off the PUP list before the team's first scrimmage and has since began to work himself back into the full mix of things.

So, what has the Jaguars' staff seen from the special teams and defensive phenom so far?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said when the Jaguars first signed Gardeck that he was a player he had plenty of respect for. The two clashed in the NFC West during Coen's days with the Rams, and that respect has followed to Jacksonville.

“It's great. He's got a great energy. Like I've said before, I really have always respected his game and the way that he approaches things. So, hopefully, he can continue to get more and more comfortable to get to a position where we can get him out on the grass," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell looks on during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell is likely one of the most excited coaches about Gardeck's return, gushing over the former Arizona Cardinal this week.

“I've been watching Dennis for a ton of years. He shows up every time you turn his tape on. He can take over games. I don't know if I’ve had more special teams coaches text me after we signed him than any other time," Farwell said.

"He's a guy that's been a marquee player and I see why he's so good. The way he prepares, just communicating with him, he's very smart and detailed. We're kind of bringing him in slowly, but he's in the meeting rooms. He does everything you ask and comes for extra meetings and all the extra stuff. So, you see why he's been a talented player, a force in all phases.”

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, he had plenty of positive things to say as well.

“Been great. He's a high-effort guy if you've ever watched him play. He practices physical. He had some really physical reps today. I think he brings a lot of good traits out there on the field with him. He’s a good pass rusher, physical in the run game. So excited to have him out there.”

