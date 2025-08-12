Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 14
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 14th day of training camp on Tuesday, their second practice of the week as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Running Back Activity
The Jaguars running back room has become one of the most interesting parts of the entire roster; partly due to the players and coach involved, and partly due to an uptick of tin foil hat-level conspiracies about the future of the room. But in the wake of the Jaguars' preseason oepener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the running back room's fascination grows by day.
On Tuesday, Travis Etienne once again looked like the offense's top option as he capped several long runs in team drills and looked like the most comfortable receiver of the group. Etienne did miss a post-practice scheduled media availability, but that was due to cramps toward the end of the practice.
As for rookie Bhayshul Tuten -- who had a strong showing in the preseason opener -- the amount of team reps continue to increase. Tuten had the best run of the day with an explosive carry up the middle that resulted in him speeding past the second- and third levels of the defense for an explosive touchdown.
Parker Washington's Big Day
It has become clearer and clearer over the course of training camp that Parker Washington is one of the roster's truly ascending players. Washington has been arguably the most consistent receiver on the entire roster just on a day-to-day practice basis, and he had his best pratice of a very strong summer on Tuesday.
From a deep bomb from Trevor Lawrence that resulted in the best play of the day to several wins in one-on-ones, Washington deserves Player of the Day recognition. The Jaguars should feel more than comfortable with him as their No. 3 receiver in certain situations.
Travis Hunter's Day of Defense
The Jaguars saw Travis Hunter spend his day on defense, which was likely always the plan considering they have been steadfast in saying his role would not change despite the piling of injuries at cornerback. Still, it could not have come at a better time for a secondary that is losing bodies.
Hunter had some competitive reps in team drills, while he had physical coverage on Dyami Brown in one-on-ones that led to a negated interception due to a penalty. Hunter will likely major in receiver no matter what, but his cornerback time has become critically important.
First Fight
The first fight of training camp broke out for a short moment during team drills, with rookie running back LeQuint Allen mixing it up with fellow rookie linebacker Branson Combs. Allen has been involved in some of the more feisty plays of camp, and if you ask defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, that isn't a bad thing.
“That's a good thing. I think I think it means guys are usually competing. You don't want guys fighting all day and wrecking the practice," Campanile said.
"There's not time for that, but sometimes tempers flare. Usually, that means there's emotion out there, and I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. We don't want them fighting each other all practice, but the guys are getting heated and competing. I think that's a good thing.”
Play of the Day
There were a few impressive plays made by each side of the ball on Tuesday, which looked like one of the most competitive practices of all of training camp. The greatest play though goes to wide receiver Parker Washington, who made a dazzling leaping grab over Jourdan Lewis for a deep gain in team drills. He climbed the ladder and made maybe the best catch of camp.
