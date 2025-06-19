Title Revealed for New Jaguars' Staff Member
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big-time hire earlier this month, adding former Michigan State executive senior associate athletic director and assistant general counsel Jon Dykema to their staff.
Now, we know what role Dykema will play for the Jaguars, general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.
According to CBS Sports/247 Sports' Matt Zenitz, Dykema's official role with the Jaguars will be senior director of football strategy and game management.
This is the latest of a series of key hires made by Gladstone, Coen and the Jaguars' franchise since the new regime was put in place. The Jaguars have searched far and wide to fill critical roles in the franchise, and Dykema is the newest piece.
Dykema spent 14 years with the Detroit Lions before joining Michigan State earlier this offseason.
In his role with the Spartans, he played "a pivotal role in drafting, managing and negotiating contracts for Athletics, including, but not limited to, contracts related to sponsorships; commercial partnerships; name, image and likeness (NIL) activities; media rights and employee contracts. He's expected to work collaboratively with MSU coaches, administrators and student-athletes to understand their needs and provide effective contract solutions, while also ensuring compliance with recent legal rulings and NCAA regulations. The position is a dual report to the Office of General Counsel and Athletics."
Considering Dykema's 14 years of experience with the Lions and the Jaguars' relative lack of age and experience both in the front office and coaching staff, he seems like a sound addition to the program.
""Among his many duties with the Lions, Dykema oversaw all legal aspects of the football operation for the club, and assisted the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Director of Football Administration with the management of the salary cap," his Michigan State bio read.
"He negotiated and drafted player contracts and served as the club liaison to the NFL Management Council. Dykema also advised the coaching staff on playing rule interpretations, penalty trends, and replay reviews, in addition to being the club's primary contact for the NFL Officiating Department."
If there is one thing Coen and the Jaguars have done, it is make hires to show the franchise is moving in a new direction. The hiring of Dykema is the latest example.
