Jaguars Set to Make Another Key Front Office Hire
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been shy about adding to their front office since the end of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Since then, the Jaguars have added to James Gladstone's front office with names such as senior advisors JW Jordan and Brian Xanders and Director of College Scouting Brian Hill.
Now, it appears the Jaguars are set to reach into the college ranks to make another hire.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247/CBS Sports, the Jaguars are expected to hire Michigan State executive senior associate athletic director and assistant general counsel Jon Dykema.
Dykema spent 14 years with the Detroit Lions before joining Michigan State earlier this offseason. In his role with the Spartans, he played "a pivotal role in drafting, managing and negotiating contracts for Athletics, including, but not limited to, contracts related to sponsorships; commercial partnerships; name, image and likeness (NIL) activities; media rights and employee contracts. He's expected to work collaboratively with MSU coaches, administrators and student-athletes to understand their needs and provide effective contract solutions, while also ensuring compliance with recent legal rulings and NCAA regulations. The position is a dual report to the Office of General Counsel and Athletics."
"Among his many duties with the Lions, Dykema oversaw all legal aspects of the football operation for the club, and assisted the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Director of Football Administration with the management of the salary cap," his Michigan State bio read.
"He negotiated and drafted player contracts and served as the club liaison to the NFL Management Council. Dykema also advised the coaching staff on playing rule interpretations, penalty trends, and replay reviews, in addition to being the club's primary contact for the NFL Officiating Department.
It remains to be seen what role the Jaguars have in mike for Dykema, but he is the latest example of Gladstone adapting the Jaguars' front office in the wake of the draft.
The Jaguars did not make these moves when Gladstone was first hired because his hiring, of course, took place right before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine when the franchise was still in the middle of the scouting process.
"Now, in terms of what you may say is me getting up to speed, I’m going to calibrate my own mode of operation to the Jaguars’ current mode of operation. One person changing rather than a large group changing in the immediate mode is going to be a little bit more efficient and less disruptive," Gladstone said at the combine.
"I think adaptability is certainly a key trait that any leader or person in this space is going to have to embrace, and that’s one I look forward to deploying so that our entire group actually sees that in action. And really just looking forward to learning, right? Because I’ve only known it through the lens that I’ve experienced, so I really look forward to getting an opportunity to digest a different way of moving about business.”
