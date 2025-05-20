Former NFL Star Defends Jaguars' Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter is only through a handful of practices as a professional, but it is clear he is one of the biggest names of the 2025 NFL season before even taking a snap.
But with that territory will also come a spotlight in which critics will at times put him under the microscope. Such is the case in today's world of social media-driven analysis, fair or not.
With Hunter under said microscope, one former NFL star has made it clear that any early criticism simply does not make much sense.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took to X to state that these criticisms are unfounded in his eyes.
"Bruh.. I promise Travis Hunter routes on air is meaningless… watch him with the football in his hand!" Bryant posted.
It is important to note that Hunter, a Heisman Trophy winner after a stellar season in which he was a two-way playmaker for the Colorado Buffaloes, is set to focus on being a receiver first and foremost for the first time.
Hunter has played both receiver and cornerback throughout his football life, but the Jaguars' plan seems to be offense-centric while still mixing Hunter into the secondary when possible.
“I think so far so good. He had a couple of missed assignments today that he knew right away. He came off the grass and took accountability for them," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday after OTAs.
"The one thing you notice is for a guy that hasn’t played a ton of football, been out conditioning for maybe the last two months because he was out on a bit of a tour, the guy can run forever. He just kind of goes, runs a route, runs back. You can tell he’s in football shape. He’s done a nice job. [Wide Receivers Coach] Edgar Bennett, the coaches, [Secondary Coach] Ron Milus, those guys have done a great job of meeting with him when they’ve had time to do so, and Travis has worked hard at getting this stuff right.”
Hunter is on a rare path for any NFL player, let alone a top pick. How he progresses is set to be one of the top stories of the entire 2025 season, and Hunter will embark on the challenge with supporters like Bryant.
