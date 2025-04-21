Jaguars' Boselli Examines Free Agency Class
We already know how Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli feels about the team's upgrades along the offensive line.
But what about the rest of the Jaguars' 10-man free agency class?
Speaking with Jaguars senior writer John Oesher on the EVPodcast, Boselli reviewed the rest of the free agency class outside of the offensive line.
"What we want to do is in all these rooms, is bring competition, because great competitors love to compete, and so let's bring it into the room," Boselli said.
"So we start competing right now. But then you look at the rest of free agency. I think Jourdan Lewis, really excited about getting him in here, just his play style, what he was able to do both as a nickel and outside corner in Dallas."
Lewis was one of the biggest additions the Jaguars made, earning the second-largest contract the Jaguars handed out this offseason after Patrick Mekari. He will be expected to start right away for Jacksonville as they look to rebrand their defense under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Aside from Lewis, Boselli also detailed why the Jaguars pursued other veterans such as Eric Murray and Dyami Brown.
"I think him [Lewis] and Eric Murray make us better in the back half. And then Dyami Brown is another guy who can take, just take the top off. I mean, you got two guys now in BT and Dyami that can really stretch defenses. They can run routes at all three levels," Boselli said.
"And then we got a couple tight ends, you know, round out that room. So I think, and again, I'm going to steal this from James, because, you know, as the GM, when we were talking about free agencies, we're going to raise the floor."
The Jaguars certainly looked to improve the depth of the roster with a strategic, spread-out approach as opposed to cashing in big-time on any one free agent.
We will see soon just how effective that strategy will be, but one can rest assure the Jaguars feel good about what they left with in free agency.
Now, Boselli and the Jaguars will look fully toward this week's NFL Draft to complete their offseason retooling of the roster.
