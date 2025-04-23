BREAKING: Insider Labels Top Prospect Potential Major Draft Trade Target
Buckle up. It is almost draft time.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already seen plenty of rumors fly when it comes to the No. 5 pick in tomorrow's 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars have gone from being a natural place for Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham, to now being the newest trendy landing spot for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
And it is Jeanty who now seems to be the darling of the draft class. Teams seem so enamored with the Heisman Trophy runner-up that it seems as if some could be weighing the decision to make a big move up the board for the talented running back.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Jeanty seems to be the one player that a major draft day trade could be centered around since Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are expected to come off the board within the first few picks.
"If there’s a player who will elicit a trade up into the top 10, I think it will be Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty—whether it’s the Denver Broncos taking a big swing or the Chicago Bears making a shorter move to leapfrog another team," Breer said. "The reason, to me, is simple: After Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are picked, this year’s class is short on blue-chip talent. But in a mess of relative mediocrity, Jeanty is the real deal.
"To simplify the point, if you’re looking at a player who could easily project into (eventually) becoming top five at his position, it may be just Hunter, Carter and Jeanty. Will Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. are all good tackle prospects. Will any of them ever be top 10 at the position? Jalon Walker’s an exciting player, but will he become one of the league’s premier pass rushers? Or is there a better shot Jeanty becomes that kind of tailback?"
The Jaguars seem to be sitting in the perfect spot if a team truly deems Jeanty a must-draft prospect. Chances are slim Jeanty goes in the top-4 selections, and the star running back makes a lot of sense for both the Jaguars at No. 5 and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6.
If a team like the Bears or Broncos want Jeanty, they most likely will need to find a way to get to No. 5.
