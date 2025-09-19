3 NFL Draft Prospects Jaguars' Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 4
The first two weeks of the Jacksonville Jaguars' season have provided a small glimpse into the pros and cons of the current roster. Still, it is not nearly enough to pinpoint the significant needs as the fourth week of the college football regular season approaches.
However, as the Jaguars approach the first quarter mark of their regular season, it is becoming a little more evident- though not entirely clear- which issues general manager James Gladstone must address in 2025. In this week's "prospects to watch," we look into the trenches once more, but with a sneaky addition that fans may not have considered early in the process.
Clemson iDL DeMonte Capehart (vs. Syracuse, noon EST on ESPN)
One way or another, Jacksonville should consider addressing its defensive tackle room this offseason, whether it be through free agency or the NFL Draft. Once more, there is a bevy of talent at the position that should have fans stoked for the possibilities. One of those is DeMonte Capehart, the other Clemson defensive lineman with draft aspirations.
Capehart may not be an early round selection, but the 6-foot-4, 313-pound lineman offers adequate quickness of the ball and can work down the line of scrimmage to make stops in the run game while also providing one and two-gap integrity, making him a versatile player in the trenches.
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton (at No. 16 Utah, noon EST on FOX)
The Jaguars need competition at quarterback, and it is not looking terrific at the moment.
"But Jared, Trevor Lawrence has been good to start the year." Correct, though the competition is needed behind him for the backup quarterback spot in 2026. Nick Mullens is not an ideal option for anyone and it would be wise for the Jaguars to look at a rookie signal-caller and Seth Henigan for the QB2 role.
That rookie could be Texas Tech's Brehen Morton, who projects as a middle-round selection at this time. He showcases good pocket mobility and poise, something that would be a nice counter skill set to Henigan next offseason. The arm isn't necessarily a live one, but it is good enough to make some exciting throws you'd like to see from a developmental passer.
Utah OT Caleb Lomu (vs. No. 17 Texas Tech, noon EST on FOX)
Through two games, Walker Little has struggled at left tackle but has garnered some flashy moments. However, if the left side is still a weaklink deep into the regular season, it might be time to move on from another terrible Trent Baalke extension and look into a deep offensive tackle class.
Lomu was someone I had on the watch list a few weeks ago. His skill set has improved with added power and physicality in the trenches to add to his already quality functional movement skills that allow him to be a perfect fit in a zone blocking scheme. It will be a fun test this weekend against Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, another potential draft prospect for next April.
