2025 NFL Draft: 3 Different Paths the Jaguars Can Take
The Jacksonville Jaguars are almost at the finish line.
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here at our doorstep, and we are now about to see the bold direction the Jaguar's new regime will move in.
As with any team, there are three different paths the Jaguars can take: trade up, trade down, or simply stay at No. 5 and pick.
With this in mind, here is how we see the Jaguars and how they may approach their critical decisions.
Trade Up
It has always seemed that the Jaguars would rather move back than trade up since they have placed a high emphasis on draft capital and, speaking to people inside the building, they believe the bulk of the roster needs to be upheaved over the next few seasons. The Jaguars like their stars and core pieces, but the depth will be turned on its head in the first seasons of the new regime.
With that said, it is very clear the Jaguars have Travis Hunter ranked incredibly high. This is an obvious statement because he is, frankly, one of the best and most unique prospects of the entire century. But it sure seems like the Jaguars have him graded even higher than people anticipated.
"The Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick in the draft -- at least for a few more hours. Early mocks had the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Recently, the noise has grown loud around the Jags selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 5. But sources indicate Jacksonville could be even more aggressive than that," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones said.
"While we know the Titans aren't moving off No. 1, the Browns and Giants have each fielded increased calls in recent days. Sources indicate the Jaguars have strong interest in moving up the draft board Thursday. And with a good helping of pass rushers, the Jaguars' logical target would be Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter."
If the Jaguars trade up, it will almost assuredly be to No. 2 for Hunter. It remains to be seen what that kind of trade package would look like, but he looks like the pick if they go that route.
Trade Down
While Hunter is an elite prospect, this could actually be the best path for the Jaguars. It is widely believed that the NFL sees Boise State's Ashton Jeanty as the third-best player in the draft class, and many teams see a drop off in talent after him. As a result, the Jaguars could have a major bargaining chip on their hands.
Teams around the league think the Jaguars is when the Jeanty sweepstakes start. He isn't expected to go No. 4 to the Patriots (that continues to look like Will Campbell). So in many ways, the Jaguars could hold all the cards when it comes to when Jeanty is picked.
If the Jaguars traded down with a running back-needy team like the Chicago Bears, they could move back to No. 10 and still have the potential to take guys like Kelvin Banks and Tetairoa McMillan. Jalon Walker is also a name to watch if the Jaguars move back; as is Derrick Harmon.
Pick at No. 5
If the Jaguars stick at No. 5 and pick, their options seem pretty clear. It is expected that Hunter, Campbell and Abdul Carter will be off the board by then. If Campbell somehow makes it to No. 5, he could easily be the pick.
But with how things stand today, it seems more likely the Jaguars would have to choose between Jeanty, Mason Graham, McMillan, Banks, and other prospects.
One thing that has been a bit surprising this offseason, though, has been the complete lack of Graham chatter from Jacksonville. There have been little tidbits and nuggets here and there about the Jaguars' interest in other prosects -- or lack of interest -- but there has been absolutely nothing about Graham. Nothing positive, nothing negative.
Perhaps the Jaguars are just doing their absolute best to conceal their intentions, but Graham at No. 5 would be somewhat of a surprise as things stand today. If I had to guess on the pick if they stick at No. 5, it is Jeanty.
