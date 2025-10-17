NFL Draft Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 8
Almost halfway through the regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest needs are starting to take shape. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks exposed several areas on Jacksonville's roster that must show improvement or risk having younger replacements via the 2026 NFL Draft next April.
This is how I few the current needs for the Jaguars roster: pass rush depth, cornerback, "Z" wide receiver, and offensive tackle. General manager James Gladstone is likely to have keen eyes toward those spots. With that said, let's look at four players who address all of those needs for this weekend in another fun slate of college football matchups.
Romello Height, edge rusher, Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders face a trap game in Tempe, Arizona, against the defending Big 12 champion, the Sun Devils. One of the key players of this game is a player that the Jaguars could use at pass rusher with their veteran depth pieces on one-year deals.
Height has arguably the best pass rush arsenal in college football, with a wide array of moves and counters that can bring nightmares to opposing tackles. He won't be an every down rusher, but his explosiveness and skill set would provide adequate talent behind Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.
WR Elijah Sarratt and CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers
Dyami Brown is on a one-year deal, and the cornerback room could always use depth and younger talent. Two players I like from the third-ranked (!) Hoosiers are Sarratt and Ponds, two playmakers on either side of the ball that fit what the Jaguars need are their respective positions.
Sarratt's stock is going up each week with one quality performance after another. His unofficial 6-foot-2, 213-pound frame is used to his advantage, winning the catch point with consistency and being a reliable 50-50 downfield target. Ponds, on the other hand, plays much bigger than his 5-foot-9, 173-pound body type suggests, playing with ample aggression, discipline, and ruthlessness in every phase, showcasing a potential fit in any defensive system.
Trevor Goosby, offensive tackle, Texas Longhorns
Anton Harrison has been a quality right tackle this season, but his counterpart, left tackle Walker Little, has been too inconsistent for my liking, and the Jaguars should consider finding competition for his spot next offseason. It may not be a permenant solution, finding consistency is key up front.
One of the bright spots on an underwhelming Longhorns offensive line has been Goosby. This is a long, athletic, and flexible tackle who works into space well with a natural fit in a zone-blocking offense that allows its linemen to work laterally and to the second level.
