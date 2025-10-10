NFL Draft Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 7
The Jacksonville Jaguars' positional needs have become clearer in the last 24 hours following the trade of cornerback Tyson Campbell for Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II. The latest move by the Jaguars' front office and general manager James Gladstone raised areas of concern for next offseason.
Despite not having a first-round selection next year, Jacksonville will be in the hunt for depth and immediate contributors who are "intangilbly rich." While the Jaguars are expected to have a tight ship with draft leaks, I will do my best to showcase the key potential prospects from the 2026 NFL Draft that all Jaguars fans should pay close attention to for Week 7 of the college football regular season.
Time to give cornerback a keen eye
With Newsome and Buster Brown in a contract year, Travis Hunter being a part-time cornerback, and Jarrian Jones still unproven with heavy snap counts this season, adding another player to the position is key in the offseason.
LSU Tigers' CB1, Mansoor Delane, has an unknown range in the draft depending on how teams view him with his lack of requisite size, but he is a smart defender with great technique and discipline at the position. You can watch Delane this Saturday against South Carolina at 7:45 pm Eastern on the SEC Network.
Other cornerbacks that could be available in Day 2 are Tennessee's Colton Hood, San Diego State's Chris Johnson, Arizona State's Keith Abney II, and Duke's Chandler Rivers.
What to make of Alabama's Kadyn Proctor
One of the most fascinnating prospects for the 2026 draft is Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, a monster 6-foot-7, 366-pound player who anchors the left side of the Crimson Tide offensive line. He'll take on a challenge Saturday at noon Eastern on ABC when Alabama travels to No. 14 Missouri and pass rusher Zion Young.
Proctor could work at left tackle, but he does not have the adquate foot speed to maintain consistency on the edge, which could make him a terrific left guard in the NFL. He may be a potential first-round pick, but the draft is unpredictable, and Proctor fits the "intangibly rich" profile that Gladstone and his staff value.
Defensive linemen to watch
This year expects to have yet another strong defensive tackle class with a range of styles and types to choose from. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald (at No. 17 Illinois, noon Eastern, FOX) does not have elite length for the position, but he has shown to flat-out dominate at the point of attack on numerous occasions this season. Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone is a stout A-gap defender and a star on the Bearcats defense as they take on Central Florida at noon on FS1.
Oregon's Bear Alexander (vs. No. 7 Indiana) and Clemson's DeMonte Capehart (at Boston College) are other middle round prospects to key in on this weekend as the Jaguars could look to add more youth and depth in the trenches this spring.
