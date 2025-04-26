BREAKING: Jaguars Draft LeQuint Allen at No. 236
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their final selection of the draft.
Selecting at No. 236 in the seventh round, the Jaguars selected Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen Jr.
Allen is the second running back the Jaguars have drafted after they had already selected Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round.
The rookie duo will join a Jaguars running back room that currently consists of veteran running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby and a second-year running back in 2024 draftee Keilan Robinson.
The sheer competition in the running back room has taken a big leap, especially with the addition of Allen. Allen was a two-time All-ACC running back and made27 starts at running back in his college career, rushing for 3,359 yards and 26 touchdowns.
In his college career, Allen also caught 119 passes for 848 yards and six touchdowns.
"A two-year starter at Syracuse, Allen was a versatile running back in offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon’s multiple run scheme, aligning for 122 of his 2024 snaps out wide or in the slot — he probably could be a full-time wide receiver or safety, if he wanted. Despite a rough start after enrolling, he was productive both rushing and receiving and joined Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo as the only two FBS players with more than 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in 2024," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said.
"His scoring production also stands out: 32 total touchdowns, fifth most in school history. With his patience and foot quickness, Allen reads well on whams and inside traps to squeeze through openings and keep his feet to finish. He isn’t a hammer or true make-you-miss back, but he runs tough downhill and brings juice to the offense. Overall, Allen is an upright, determined runner with good short-area quickness, although what separates him is his production on passing downs — running routes, finishing catches and holding up as a pass blocker. I like his chances of becoming an electric committee back and special-teamer in the NFL.
To wrap up the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have drafted Travis Hunter, Caleb Ransaw, Wyatt Milum, Bhayshul Tuten, and Jack Kiser. Jalen McLeod, Rayuan Lane III, Jonah Monheim, and
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story any Jaguars picks.
Please let us know your thoughts on all the picks when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.