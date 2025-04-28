Travis Hunter Predicted Jaguars Future Years Ago
Travis Hunter called his shot years before the Jacksonville Jaguars ended up calling theirs.
The newest star of the Jaguars' roster and the center of the first offseason of the Jaguars' new regime led by Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, Hunter has not been shy about his pre-draft desire to play for the Jaguars.
But it appears that desire was there years before Hunter was even eligible to be a Jaguar -- even years before he was a Heisman Trophy winner at Colorado.
In a video originally posted in 2022, Hunter could be seen at EverBank Stadium ahead of a Jackson State game in Jacksonville.
"You know, going to be playing for the first time on the Jacksonville field. You know, hopefully I get drafted one cause you know they're gonna have a top pick in the future," Hunter said.
Nearly three years later, the Jaguars would be aggressive in sending a draft package to the Cleveland Browns to make Hunter's wish come true.
“This moment means a lot to me and also my family. I get to go back to Florida. But yeah, it means a lot to me. Also, at what point did I think this could be possible? I'll probably say last night, I was looking at some houses, so I kind of had a feeling," Hunter said on Thursday night after the Jaguars drafted him at No. 2 overall. "Then about a week ago, I was talking to my agent who was talking about it, and I was thinking that this was possibility. It's been about a week—a good week.”
Already one of the biggest names in football before he has even taken an NFL snap, Hunter has the entire league with their eyes set squarely on him entering his rookie season.
But for the Heisman Trophy winner with the gift of foresight, the pressure is far from being on.
"No, there's no pressure. There's no pressure with me. I’ve just got to go out there and do my job, be Travis Hunter. They did everything they could to come get me, now I’ve got to do everything I could to help win and help the organization, uplift them," Hunter said after the Jaguars drafted him on Thursday.
To always get our updates, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us now by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.