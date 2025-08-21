Jaguars Player Identified As Boom-or-Bust Fantasy Target
The Jacksonville Jaguars come into the 2025 NFL season with high potential and even higher hopes. The team may have gone just 4-13 last year, but there's real belief that they can turn things around in a big way. Despite their disappointing showing in 2024, this team has the talent necessary to bounce back in a major way.
Between Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., and Tank Bigsby, among others, the Jags have quite a few intriguing prospects for the upcoming fantasy football campaign. Should the offense perform the way it did last season, then they'll be lucky to end up with one decent scorer in 2025.
However, if new head coach Liam Coen can revitalize this team the way he's hoping, Jacksonville could emerge an unlikely fantasy football factory this season. Like many things, it all starts with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If he can have a big year, then BTJ, Hunter Jr., and the running backs are likely to follow.
Trevor Lawrence is a good gamble at quarterback in the later rounds of 2025 fantasy drafts
Much of the optimism mounting around the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense for next season stems from Head Coach Liam Coen's hiring. As offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was the architect of a unit that finished third in the NFL in yards and fourth in total points. He also oversaw a career year from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who orchestrated an air attack that ranked third in yards and second in touchdowns.
That same offense was just 23rd in total yards and 20th in scoring in 2023. Jacksonville is hoping that Coen can lead a similar jump in productivity in Duval, as well as recover Trevor Lawrence's developmental track the same way he did for Mayfield. The potential is there for the Jags' quarterback, but Yahoo Sports' Fred Zinkie says it's a gamble for T-Law's fantasy drafters:
"The upside of Lawrence is obvious. Not only was he the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he was viewed as a generational prospect as early as his freshman year at Clemson. And although Lawrence has yet to meet expectations, he also hasn’t been a complete flop while [battling] through multiple coaching changes and systematic failures around him. Enter Liam Coen, the offensive guru who could finally unlock Lawrence’s vast potential. And enter Travis Hunter, a generational prospect in his own right, who joins Brian Thomas Jr. to give the Jags one of the NFL’s best WR duos."
"Coen got the most out of Baker Mayfield and may do the same for Lawrence, who could reach 4,300 passing yards while also topping 300 yards on the ground. Once you get past the five-man tier atop most QB rankings, there is a deep group that is separated by very little. Lawrence sits near the bottom of that group by ADP but could be at the top by season’s end."
Trevor Lawrence currently has an average draft position of just 144, putting him at 20th among quarterbacks. In that range, he's more than just a worthwhile gamble. He's a downright steal, falling behind the likes of Justin Herbert (111), Drake Maye (123), and J.J. McCarthy (132).
Fantasy average draft position via FantasyPros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis