Jaguars Running Back Continues to Receive Fantasy Sleeper Hype
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most intriguing running back rooms in the NFL. After a disappointing 4-13 season in 2024 that saw them finish 26th in total rushing yards, tie for 20th in ground touchdowns, and average the 17th-most yards per carry with 4.2, they're looking for a much better performance from their ball-carriers this year to take pressure off quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The primary focus for the Jaguars will be on how they can improve in the passing game under Head Coach Liam Coen, who's coming off a revelatory campaign as the offensive coordinator for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. The work Coen does with Lawrence will determine how successful Jacksonville will be in 2025.
For the air attack to succeed, though, Coen will also need to revitalize the running game. Between Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby, the Jags could have a lethal one-two punch that can do damage on the ground and through the air. However, there's another ball-carrier who's been making a name for himself throughout training camp and could wind up a key part of Jacksonville's rotation in the regular season: rookie Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech.
Is Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten worth a late-round gamble for the 2025 fantasy football season?
Bhayshul Tuten has been steadily impressing at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp and has been adding to his lore in the preseason. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first exhibition game, he carried the ball six times for 24 yards and scored a touchdown. He also pulled down two catches for another 16 yards.
He continued his crusade to establish himself within the Jags' running back rotation in preseason Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. He logged 10 carries for 35 yards and another TD in that one, along with one catch for six yards.
While his numbers haven't screamed future superstar, he continues to rack up solid reps and looks to be a more well-rounded back than Tank Bigsby. NFL.com's Marcas Grant believes the hype building around Tuten is real:
"Last season, [Travis Etienne Jr.] played nearly 50 percent of Jacksonville's snaps, per Next Gen Stats. That number felt high when you consider Tank Bigsby's attempted takeover of the backfield. Bigsby's conquest failed, in part, because of his four fumbles -- second-most for a running back with fewer than 200 carries. But the message was clear. The Jags were looking for an alternative at running back. Or at least a complement.
Enter Bhayshul Tuten. Jacksonville spent a fourth-round pick on the explosive back from Virginia Tech. While he's also had ball security issues in his past, the camp reports have been positive. I'm not so naïve as to think Tuten will challenge for the RB1 job. But he could push Bigsby for touches."
If the Jaguars can take a significant step forward overall as a team, on the offense, and in their ground game, Bhayshul Tuten could emerge as one of the better backup running back options in fantasy football. He's definitely worth a look in keeper and dynasty leagues, but he could put up decent numbers in the standard game in his first year, too.
Follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest updates on the Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.