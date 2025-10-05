Jaguars Reveal Major Updates on Final Week 5 Injury Report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report of Week 5, and there are some big updates before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Despite having a lengthy injury list throughout the entire week, the Jaguars have just three players listed on this week's final injury report.
Jaguars Status Report
The Jaguars have just three players listed on the final injury report: linebacker Yasir Abdullah is out and will miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury. Rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is questionable with a knee injury and has still yet to make his NFL debut. Defensive end Travon Walker is questionable with a wrist injury, though he practiced for the first time this week on Saturday,
Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media, and later got surgery after seeing a wrist specialist earlier this week.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen opened the door for Walker having a real shot to play against the Chiefs on Saturday. The Jaguars never ruled Walker out during the week, so the fact that he practiced on the final practice day of the week has to be a positive.
"We're going to go right down to the wire with it. We will. I mean, it's just as much as he can keep getting the swelling and all that stuff. It's just a matter of that. So, I trust that if he says he can go, then we'll go," Coen said.
“He's a tough kid, so if he's available, I know he'll do everything he can to play," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Friday. "But like we did the other day, the guys that went in there I thought did a good job and didn't let go of the rope and they produced for us. So that whole room, that's a great room and we feel like we got a bunch of good guys in there and they did a good job stepping up for him last week when he had to exit the game.”
