How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Jaguars' MNF Clash With Chiefs

How can you tune into the Jacksonville Jaguars' MNF battle with the Kansas City Chiefs?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a reception against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a reception against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few sleeps away from their first primetime game of the Liam Coen era, with the Kansas City Chiefs set to visit for a big Monday Night Football matchup.

“That's a great op for our whole fan base, the community, the city to come and support. We've tried to put a product on the field each week that our fans can be proud of, can be proud of the way that our players compete, how tough they're playing," Coen said this week. "It's not perfect but I do think our players care and they're trying to do everything they can to put the best product out there for our fanbase.”

So, how can you watch and listen the Jaguars' big Week 5 matchup? Check out the information below to find out.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Location: EverBank Stadium.

Date: Monday, Oct. 6

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)

ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman before the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Ford Field, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Play-by-play announcer: Joe Buck

Color commentator: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge

Radio: 1010XL

Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie

Color commentator: Jeff Lageman

Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks

Jacksonville leads the NFL with 13 takeaways (league-high nine interceptions, four fumble recoveries) while Kansas City is one of three teams, along with Buffalo and Philadelphia, with only one giveaway this season. Jacksonville is the fifth team since 2002 with at least three takeaways in each of its first four games of a season, joining the 2024 Green Bay Packers, 2013 Chicago Bears, 2004 Seattle Seahawks and 2002 Philadelphia Eagles.

Since 1990, only two teams have recorded two-or-more interceptions in each of their first five games of a season – the 1996 Green Bay Packers (first eight games) and 2021 Dallas Cowboys (first five).

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had four touchdown passes and reached 250 touchdown passes in his 116th career game, surpassing Aaron Rodgers (121 games) for the fastest player in NFL history to reach 250 career touchdown passes. Mahomes has 43 career games with at least three touchdowns and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (42 games) for the second-most by a player in his first nine seasons in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (46 games).

