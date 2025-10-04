Watch Travon Walker Take Giant Step Before Chiefs Contest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Well, well, well. It looks like Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker may be available on Monday Night Football after all. And if he isn't, it isn't due to a lack of trying.
The Jaguars defensive end partook in practice on Saturday -- the first time he has practiced this week after wrist surgery earlier in the week. Walker had a large club on his left wrist.
Watch Walker Practice Below
Walker's Status
Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media, and later got surgery after seeing a wrist specialist earlier this week.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen opened the door for Walker having a real shot to play against the Chiefs on Saturday. The Jaguars never ruled Walker out during the week, but it is clear that him hitting the practice field for the first time is big.
"We're going to go right down to the wire with it. We will. I mean, it's just as much as he can keep getting the swelling and all that stuff. It's just a matter of that. So, I trust that if he says he can go, then we'll go," Coen said.
“He's a tough kid, so if he's available, I know he'll do everything he can to play," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Friday. "But like we did the other day, the guys that went in there I thought did a good job and didn't let go of the rope and they produced for us. So that whole room, that's a great room and we feel like we got a bunch of good guys in there and they did a good job stepping up for him last week when he had to exit the game.”
