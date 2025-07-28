Jaguars Depth WRs Stand Out for One Jaguars Coach
In training camp, depth becomes the highlight of the summer with competition for the final spots on the 53-man roster next month. When the pads come on and the preseason begins, it gets serious for many of the young players vying for that final slot.
Two young wide receivers for the Jacksonville Jaguars have made a good impression on the coaching staff, including this key offensive assistant who will be a major figure for the team this season.
Grant Udinski impressed with young depth wideouts
Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is a young offensive mind who may have the intrigue of teams looking for a new head coach in the coming years. However, the task at the moment is to ensure the offense develops into a formidable unit that features several key cogs of the franchise heading into the season.
While Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter continue to shine in camp, their young backups have also stood out early this summer. Eli Pancol and Joshua Cephus have been competing for, potentially, the final spot or two of the Jaguars' wide receiver room. Both have continued to stand out in big ways, and their offensive coordinator has taken notice.
Udinski told the Jaguars media that while there are a lot of young players at wide receiver, he has been encouraged by Cephus's ability to make plays with different quarterbacks throwing his way.
“It's a lot of young guys," Udinski said. "It's been encouraging to see Josh [Cephus] be able to make plays and get on the same page with Nick [Mullens] and John [Wolford] and the guys throwing the football."
Udinski was equally, if not more, impressed with Pancol. Furthermore, he was intrigued by the young wideouts ability to do the dirty work, even if it may not be flashy on a surface level.
"Same thing with Eli who's worked really hard at knowing the playbook, knowing his role, embracing his role, doing different things that maybe don't always flash in terms of some of the catches and big plays that you see with other guys, but dirty work, with blocking, motioning, shifting, setting things up, things that influence the offense and the run game in a significant way, but might not always be seen on a surface level," Udinski explained.
Pancol and Cephus will continue to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster this fall. They'll be competing against the likes of Austin Trammell, undrafted free agent Dorian Singer, and veteran Ternton Erwin.
To never miss out on roster battles during training camp, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never camp battle story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.