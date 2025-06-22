Who is the Jaguars' Best Backup?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a lot of reasons for their poor showing in 2024.
Injuries to Trevor Lawrence and other key players led to the Jaguars finishing with a dismal 4-13 record, leading to their veteran locker room quickly wanting to move on to 2025 under a new regime.
But outside of injuries, the lack of depth throughout the Jaguars' roster may have been their biggest hurdle, which they were unable to clear. Up and down the depth chart, the Jaguars had several key depth roles go unfulfilled in 2024, leading to a new focus for the regime of Liam Coen and James Gladstone.
“I think it’s pretty simple. What we were seeking during pro-free agency was to raise the floor of this football team, and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard," Gladstone said after free agency. "By being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we would hope they’d do and that’s level up this ecosystem.”
So after all of the new additions, who are now the best backups on the Jaguars' roster? We offer three candidates below.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
The Jaguars strangely completely avoided adding edge depth in 2023 and 2024, but the Jaguars put that misguided strategy behind them when they signed veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft. As things stand today, Ogbah looks like the clear No. 3 defensive end.
Ogbah is not a player who will threaten double-digit sacks, but the Jaguars won't need him to. If he can give the Jaguars a reliable pressure rate and close to 5.0 sacks -- which he has repeatedly done -- then he will be well worth the investment.
WR Parker Washington
After adding Dyami Brown and Travis Hunter this offseason, it looks like third-year wide receiver Parker Washington is set to settle into the No. 4 receiver role. He will still get his fair share of snaps and targets, of course, but he also offers enough traits to function as a starter if the Jaguars ever need him to.
Washington, all things considered, is a plus-talent as a No. 4 wide receiver in any offense. He offers inside/out ability, has flashed in back-to-back years when given the chance, and has more experience with Lawrence than any receiver on the roster.
TE Johnny Mundt
Nobody will ever confuse veteran tight end Johnny Mundt as a game-changer in the passing game, but he brings a reliable consistency to his role that it is hard not to consider him as one of the Jaguars' top backups. He earned rampant praise during his time with the Minnesota Vikings thanks to his versatility and his ability as a run-blocker.
Mundt will be expected to do the same with the Jaguars behind No. 1 tight end Brenton Strange. If Mundt brings the same traits to Jacksonville that he displayed with the Vikings, he will continue to be one of the best backup tight ends in the NFL.
