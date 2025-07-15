Who Will Be the Jaguars' Breakout Player?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to have a good bounce-back season after having a disappointing season last year. Nothing went right for the Jaguars, but now they will look to change that in 2025, and they have made certain moves that will put them in the position to be better. The first one was hiring head coach Liam Coen to take over and lead the team on and off the field next season.
The Jaguars are coming fast and are not looking to take any time off to rebuild or look into the future. They want it now. That is what Coen said right off the bat when he got hired. He did not want people to look at this as the Jaguars' rebuilding. He is ready to win starting next season and the way the Jaguars are set up, they are in good shape to make a lot of noise next season.
Coen has big plans for his team. The Jaguars hired Coen because he is a good offensive mind and believe he is the right coach to lead the team. Next season, it will not be easy for the Jaguars, but they now have a coach who knows how to win and do it with any player he has.
One player that is going to be playing his best football under Coen is tight end Brenton Strange. Strange is expected to be a big part of the Jaguars' offense. And also, Coen likes to use his tight ends in different ways. Last season, Strange showed what he can do when he is on the field, and now Coen is going to bring out the best in him.
Pro Football Network selected Strange to be the breakout player for the Jaguars next season.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense underwent a significant facelift this offseason, parting ways with key pass-catchers, including wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram. With Engram gone, the door is wide open for Brenton Strange, a 2023 second-round pick, to step into the starting role.
Strange made significant strides in his second season, catching 40 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns on 53 targets, and finishing with a catch rate over expected of +5.1. His increased involvement late last year, especially after Engram’s injury, showcased his reliability and playmaking potential."
