Is This Jaguar a Fantasy Sleeper?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be a tough fantasy football evaluation ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Between Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, etc., they have plenty of intriguing players that could turn out to be productive performers throughout the year.
In 2024, the only member of the team that turned out to be worth drafting was BTJ. He put out a fantastic rookie campaign, earning a nod as an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist after averaging 16.7 full-PPR points per week, sixth-most among all wide receivers.
Jacksonville is hoping to look a lot different on offense in 2025, though. Not only will new head coach Liam Coen be overhauling the system, but they've made quite a few personnel changes, too. One position to watch for the Jaguars is at tight end, with Brenton Strange taking over at the top of the depth chart after Evan Engram's departure. With increased opportunity and a hopefully improved overall attack, Strange could turn out to be great value in fantasy drafts.
Jaguars' Brenton Strange named a top fantasy sleeper pick for the 2025 NFL season
Coming out of college, Brenton Strange wasn't exactly viewed as an elite receiving threat in his time with the Penn State Nittany Lions. However, he's steadily improved in that arena since he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has shown a proclivity for finding his tight ends in the passing game, so Strange can expect a lot more than the 53 targets he garnered last season. Between his new role as TE1 with the Jags and Jacksonville's optimistic outlook for their offense under Head Coach Liam Coen, Strange could emerge as one of the best positional values in fantasy this year. NFL.com's Michelle Magdziuk certainly thinks so:
"Strange already posted the second-most receiving yards (411) on the Jaguars last season, despite tallying just 53 targets. Evan Engram, on the other hand, finished No. 2 on the team in targets (64) while appearing in just nine games."
"The former second-round pick recorded four-plus targets in seven games in 2024 -- three of which came in the final four weeks of the campaign -- averaging 10.4 fantasy points in those contests. If Strange had averaged 10.4 fantasy points for the season, he would have been tied for TE10 -- and yet, he's currently sitting all the way down at TE23 in average fantasy draft position. If you prefer to "punt" the tight end position and take a flier late in the draft, Strange is a good bet to be the next young TE to break out, especially considering he's now working with a bright offensive mind in Coen."
Fantasy Pros has him going a bit higher, with a current average draft position of 169, 21st among tight ends. Still, considering the lack of both depth and high-potential options at TE, he could still turn out to be a massive steal there.
To get our updates for the Jaguars, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about the Jaguars by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.