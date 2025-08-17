3 Jaguars Named Prime Targets for 'Best Ball' Fantasy Leagues
Fantasy football has been a resounding success. Not only has the game increased the NFL's viewership, but it's created an entirely new genre of coverage (and got me a job). It's been such a hit that there have been several spin-off versions to come out over the years.
The most common alternate versions of fantasy football have been redraft, keeper, and auction leagues. One mode of play that's quickly gaining traction is "Best Ball." In Best Ball leagues, players simply pick their players and ride it out for the entire season. Only a team's top scorers count towards the week's total, negating the need to set lineups and worry about someone on the bench outperforming a starter. Adding, dropping, and trading players aren't allowed either. Once a roster has been drafted, it's set permanently for the season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to be a much more fruitful fantasy football farm in 2025 than they were last year. With Head Coach Liam Coen reworking the offense, they could produce quite a few viable fantasy players this season, compared to 2024 when Brian Thomas Jr. was the only Jaguar that didn't disappoint their drafters. However, Jacksonville could look a lot more enticing in Best Ball leagues.
These Jacksonville Jaguars could be stars in 2025 Best Ball fantasy football leagues
NBC Sports' Kyle Dvorchak recently highlighted several draft strategies in Best Ball leagues ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. Several different members of the Jacksonville Jaguars wound up on his top targets lists for the varying approaches he outlined.
RB Bhayshul Tuten - ZeroRB
A ZeroRB strategy involves ignoring the running back position at the top of drafts. The reasoning is essentially that there are 32 starting rushers across the league, each of whom is guaranteed to garner multiple carries. Plenty of teams consistently use two or more running backs, too.
In a Best Ball league, drafters don't have to worry about acquiring a workhorse who can guarantee double-digit points week in and week out, so long as they grab a few different players who can go off sporadically throughout the season. Bhayshul Tuten could wind up as a worthwhile gamble after showing out in training camp, according to Dvorchak:
"Now he is the only back with ties to the current Jaguars regime and has been getting reps with the first-team offense as of late. Even if it’s an end-of-season play, the Tuten bet is one I plan on making all summer."
WR Travis Hunter Jr. - Robust RB
Robust RB is the polar opposite of ZeroRB. The strategy involves targeting running backs heavily at the front end of drafts before moving on to other positions. The logic there is that wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback are either deeper or more imperative than RB.
Identifying some steals at the other positions is key, though. Dvorchak believes that Travis Hunter Jr. has one of the highest ceilings outside of the elite, established receivers:
"The No. 2 overall pick just played every snap but one with the starting offense in his first preseason game. He also played on defense, but not until later in the match. All signs point to Hunter playing a relatively normal role on offense. You can get him after taking four straight running backs and his upside is WR1 production down the stretch, maybe even out of the gates."
QB Trevor Lawrence - Three QB
Three QB drafters forego the stress of landing one of the few elite quarterbacks in the early rounds, opting instead to take three gunslingers later on to fill that need by capitalizing on favorable matchups throughout the season. That strategy is especially viable in Best Ball leagues, where players don't have to worry about picking the right quarterback for the week. Trevor Lawrence could be a sleeper overall, but Dvorchak thinks he's especially tantalizing for Best Ball:
"The Jags nailed their first-round pick last year with Brian Thomas Jr. and followed it up with Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. They replaced Doug Pederson with Liam Coen, who just got a career-year out of Baker Mayfield in his first and only season as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator. If it was ever going to happen for Lawrence, this would be the year."
