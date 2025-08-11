Most Underrated Jaguars Player in 2025 NFL Fantasy Football Drafts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a tough evaluation in terms of the team's fantasy football prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL season. They're coming off a miserable campaign in which they went just 4-13 amid some severe regression from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense.
There are some high hopes that the arrival of new head coach Liam Coen will unlock a once-promising attack. If he can do in Jacksonville what he did with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator last season, then the Jaguars could be in for a major breakout.
Despite their 2024 struggles, the Jaguars do have two highly valued fantasy options this year: wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. For the most part, though, Jacksonville's players are getting pretty underrated in 2025 fantasy drafts, including Trevor Lawrence. There's another Jaguar that could turn out to be a steal for the owners willing to take a chance on him.
Brenton Strange could be in for a breakout season for the Jacksonville Jaguars
Last season, Brenton Strange didn't make much of a mark in the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game. He recorded just 40 total receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in his second year. But he could explode onto the scene in 2025.
For one, this will be his first season as Jacksonville's full-time starting tight end. The team invested heavily in him, drafting him in the second round with the 61st-overall pick back in 2023. Since then, though, he's been playing behind Evan Engram, who was a premier weapon for Trevor Lawrence in 2022 and 2023.
In 2024, Engram only appeared in nine games due to injury. The eight weeks he was on the sidelines, Brenton Strange did some of his best work filling in as TE1. In that span, he totaled 29 catches on 39 targets for 275 yards and a touchdown. That gave him averages of 4.1 receptions, 5.6 targets, and 39.2 receiving yards per game, with his donut against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 removed. In five of the weeks he played without Engram, he notched 9.5, 9.2, 12.4, 10.9, and 18.3 points.
Those aren't astounding numbers by any means, but that does translate to eight full-PPR fantasy points a week. He should see those numbers rise now that he'll be featured in the game plan as the starting tight end, too.
With the Jaguars' offense set to significantly improve in 2025 with Liam Coen and Travis Hunter Jr. on board, that should also open up more opportunities for Brenton Strange. He's certainly not a lock to be a starting fantasy tight end, but at a position starved for consistent options, Strange could emerge as one as Jacksonville's new TE1.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis