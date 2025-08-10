Jaguars Running Backs Going Underrated in 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to revive their offense under new head coach Liam Coen in the 2025 NFL season. As such, they'll also be hoping to produce better results for their fantasy football owners.
The Jags were largely disappointing across the board, outside of rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr., but their running backs were particular duds. Travis Etienne Jr. missed two games and failed to meet his lofty average draft position (ADP) even when he was healthy. In 2024, he was the eighth rusher off the board at 17th overall, but he finished as just the 39th-highest scoring full-PPR running back with 8.7 points per game.
Tank Bigsby was still a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners, considering his lowly 247 ADP. He had two explosive outings in Weeks 5 and 7, totaling 49.7 full-PPR points. Unfortunately, an inconsistent workload kept him from emerging as a viable fantasy option, but dynasty owners likely came away encouraged from what they saw from him in 2024.
There seems to be some heavy skepticism surrounding the Jaguars' running backs ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season, and for good reason. However, they're getting underrated enough to potentially be steals in the later rounds of drafts. The question now is, who will be seen as Jacksonville's RB1 at the end of the year?
Jacksonville Jaguars running backs' fantasy football outlooks for the 2025 NFL season
1. Travis Etienne Jr.
Going into his fifth year, Travis Etienne Jr. is entering the most important football season of his life so far. He'll be playing on his fifth-year option and could find himself an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't earn an extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With so much at stake, Etienne Jr. could end up having a career year, especially with Tank Bigsby breathing down his neck on the depth chart. Furthermore, the Jags lack a clear third receiver behind Brian Thomas Jr. and first-round pick Travis Hunter Jr. That could lead to them relying heavily on Etienne Jr., who's been one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets since their college days at Clemson.
He's currently slipping to 94th overall, making him just the 34th-highest picked running back in fantasy football. He's certainly not the safest option at this stage in his career, but he has huge potential to be a steal at that range.
2. Tank Bigsby
Tank Bigsby's inconsistent usage last season has certainly discouraged fantasy players from picking him too highly. However, he could see a much larger workload this year. A large part of why he didn't see the field nearly as often as he could have in 2024 is that the Jags were almost always playing from behind.
They'll be looking to change that this season under Liam Coen. He received double-digit carries in each of his last five games last year and notched double-digit fantasy points in three of those weeks. There's plenty of reason to believe that he can continue that upward trajectory in 2025.
With a current ADP of just 138, he could turn out to be a draft steal for the second year in a row. If the Jaguars' offense can put themselves in the red zone more often this season, he should see a lot more scoring chances.
