Which Jaguars Player Is Ultimate Boom-or-Bust Fantasy Pick?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to be one of the most interesting teams in the 2025 NFL season in terms of their fantasy football prospects. After their poor showing last year, fans are sure to be wary of picking anyone from Duval outside of rookie star wideout Brian Thomas Jr.
With Trevor Lawrence back fully healthy and new head coach Liam Coen calling the plays, though, the Jaguars' offense should find a lot more success this season. If Coen can do for Lawrence and Jacksonville what he did for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their 2024 offensive coordinator, the Jaguars are set to bounce back in a major way.
With that in mind, the Jags could field quite a few players who end up being draft steals, including Lawrence and new starting tight end Brenton Strange. Their running back rotation is one of the biggest question marks for the 2025 fantasy season. Travis Etienne Jr. is looking to repeat his performance as a top-six scorer in 2023, while Tank Bigsby is hoping to break out in his third year.
Jaguars Tank Bigsby could be a worthwhile gamble in the 2025 fantasy football season
Last season, Tank Bigsby showed that he has the capability to be a lead back in the NFL. Amid Travis Etienne Jr.'s struggles in 2024 and his two-week absence with a pulled hamstring, Bigsby became the Jacksonville Jaguars' most effective rusher last year. He put up 766 yards on the ground on 168 carries, for an average of 4.6 per attempt, and found the end zone seven times.
Between his encouraging numbers and Etienne's down year, Bigsby could receive a lot more opportunities in 2025. His fantasy owners are banking on it. Yahoo! Sports' Fred Zinkie highlighted his potential in the upcoming season:
"The Jaguars backfield is completely unsettled, with Bigsby, Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie Bhayshul Tuten vying for opportunities under the watchful eye of new coach Liam Coen. Bigsby may be the best pure runner on the roster; that was certainly the case last year, when he averaged 4.6 yards per carry, which dwarfed the 3.7 yards averaged by Etienne. Bigsby is also the most physical runner of the bunch, which makes him the favorite for goal-line carries. Bigsby could compile 1,000 rushing yards and 10 TDs, especially if Coen can kick this talented offense into high gear."
However, Zinkie also sees a scenario in which he's a draft bust:
"Bigsby lacks skills in the passing game, which means that he must garner most of the early-down and goal-line work in order to be fantasy relevant. Tuten is likely the most explosive of the three backs and should find a role. There is a path to stardom for Bigsby, but it’s a narrow one."
He currently has an average draft position of 137, 42 spots lower than Travis Etienne Jr. Bigsby is currently RB43 in 2025 drafts, while Etienne is RB33. Both turn out to be solid flex options or even second running backs if Head Coach Liam Coen can accomplish what he's setting out to do with this Jaguars' offense.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis