Jaguars' Ventrell Miller Making Impression on New Staff
One of the most impressive young defenders on the Jacksonville Jaguars' otherwise struggling defense last season was none other than linebacker Ventrell Miller.
While most of the Jaguars' defense struggled and saw their production take a step back, Miller stepped into the starting lineup for the first time in his career and ended up making quie the impression.
Miller started nine games last year after missing his entire rookie season, going on to record 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
Now, though, Miller is facing a new scheme, staff and linebacker room as he enters a key third season with the franchise.
But so far, it appears Miller has already made a statement to the Jaguars' new staff -- one that could create a role for him moving forward.
"A ball of energy, and he's a top notch person. He's a glue guy on the whole team is what I'm learning. You see him walking around on the field, like, he's friendly with everybody, like he has a relationship with everybody," Jaguars linebackers coach Tem Lukabu said earlier this offseason at the end of OTAs.
"And I think, once again, in the linebacker room that's big. Just that positive energy that he brings. And, oh, by the way, he's, you know, he's a really good football player. He has high level instincts, you know. I think a lot of the strengths that he brings, you don't see all of those because we don't have our pads on, but he's made huge improvements. I'm happy where he's at right now."
The Jaguars knew Miller as the heat-seeking missile of their 2024 defense, and the Jaguars don't want that to change. Instead, they want to continue to encourage Miller to continue to be the defender who plays like his hair is on fire that he has always shown to be.
"That's something that I think you can only mess up as a coach, you know," Lukabu said. "When you got a guy that's not afraid to cut it loose, you know, put him in situations where he can use that. And we will."
Miller has some solid veterans in front of him, but he also appears to have plenty of fans in the building backing him as well.
