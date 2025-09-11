Jaguars' Star Lands on Thursday Injury Report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their first major name show up on an injury report for 2025, though not for anything serious.
Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 1, did not practice on Thursday due to an illness.
Oluokun's Status
Oluokun has been a key cog in the middle of the Jaguars' defense since he signed with the franchise in 2022, and his debut in the Liam Coen era went as well as any other game he has played with the franchise.
In the 26-10 win over the Panthers, Olokun recorded 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
“He’s a great leader. He’s a great communicator, total pro. Very happy for him because he’s a guy that does the right thing every day, works really, really hard," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday. "So, it’s great to see him get honored that way, it really is. He’s a huge part of everything we do.”
Oluokun harped all offseason on his desire to be more of a play-maker in Campanile's scheme, and he showed the ability to do so -- and then some -- in Week 1.
"Yeah, I feel like I had good years being a playmaker, and I felt that kind of same energy just how they stressed about talking about the ball, the ball, the ball. So, getting back to that, I put it on myself really, because I put it out to you all I wanted to be a playmaker," Oluokun said on Sunday.
"They gave me the opportunity to have my eyes back more on the ball, maybe breaking up, not having to run all over the place with wheel routes and stuff. It's really trusting the rush, making the right break angles, and then when the ball does present itself, kind of how the coaching staff harps on getting the ball, let's all go attack the ball. It's a good start for us. We have to keep it going through the year, but they come in bunches. So, they start now. Let's keep it going and see where this takes us.
Also on the Jaguars' injury report were offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (shoulder, full), cornerback Montaric Brown (ankle, limited) and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee, did not practice).
