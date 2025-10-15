Jaguar Report

Jaguars' Oluokun Gives Assessment of Key Defensive Back's Debut

The Jacksonville Jaguars' starting linebacker shared his take on the addition of a new defensive back to the team's defense.

Jared Feinberg

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) gets the team excited before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) gets the team excited before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a major letdown at home this past Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks in a lowly 20-12 defeat that saw their defense give up big plays and their offensive line collapse for seven sacks and a 50 percent pressure rate allowed. In other words, it was a rough day to be a Jaguars fan or a member of the organization.

Earlier in the week, leading up to their Week 6 bout, the Jacksonville Jaguars made another in-season trade, this time swapping draft picks and cornerback Tyson Campbell for fellow counterpart and Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II, who made his Jaguars debut on Sunday. The team's starting MIKE linebacker, Foyesade Oluokun, gave his assessment on the team's new addition.

Oluokun on Newsome's arrival

Newsome is slowly getting acclimated to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's system. He played just nine snaps while Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, and Buster Brown saw most of the repetitions are cornerback. One of Newsome's nine plays was him getting beaten downfield by Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 61-yard touchdown.

However, that shouldn't erode his confidence as a player adjusting to a new system compared to what he played in Cleveland under Jim Schwartz. Oluokun is understanding of this, as keeping the camaraderie is one of the most important parts of team building and getting accustomed to the newness of a team and system.

Oluokun Jag
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Just understanding our style of play, what's needed from him in that room and then we have all the confidence in them," Oluokun said. "I know we'll make a lot of plays for us, so I'm excited for him."

Oluokun has seen Newsome play before, whether it was last year in Week 2 or on tape. The Jaguars top linebacker from Sunday didn't voice concern about the former first-round selection's play-making ability, but making sure everyone is on the same page is important to find consistency on the defensive back seven.

Newsome Jag
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars corner back Greg Newsome II (6) warms up before the game Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"I've watched him a couple times, Cleveland, like they all play very hard, so I'm not worried about how he plays. Just being on the same page as the safeties and the linebackers and the coverages and then just being in the right spots. I know he is going to make a lot of plays, so I'm excited for him."

Newsome, Oluokun, and the Jaguars defense will look to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams in London this weekend.

Make sure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again along with the best news and analysis on everything Jaguars football.

Please let us know your thoughts on what you expect from Newsome this season when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG