Jaguars' Oluokun Gives Assessment of Key Defensive Back's Debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a major letdown at home this past Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks in a lowly 20-12 defeat that saw their defense give up big plays and their offensive line collapse for seven sacks and a 50 percent pressure rate allowed. In other words, it was a rough day to be a Jaguars fan or a member of the organization.
Earlier in the week, leading up to their Week 6 bout, the Jacksonville Jaguars made another in-season trade, this time swapping draft picks and cornerback Tyson Campbell for fellow counterpart and Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II, who made his Jaguars debut on Sunday. The team's starting MIKE linebacker, Foyesade Oluokun, gave his assessment on the team's new addition.
Oluokun on Newsome's arrival
Newsome is slowly getting acclimated to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's system. He played just nine snaps while Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, and Buster Brown saw most of the repetitions are cornerback. One of Newsome's nine plays was him getting beaten downfield by Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 61-yard touchdown.
However, that shouldn't erode his confidence as a player adjusting to a new system compared to what he played in Cleveland under Jim Schwartz. Oluokun is understanding of this, as keeping the camaraderie is one of the most important parts of team building and getting accustomed to the newness of a team and system.
"Just understanding our style of play, what's needed from him in that room and then we have all the confidence in them," Oluokun said. "I know we'll make a lot of plays for us, so I'm excited for him."
Oluokun has seen Newsome play before, whether it was last year in Week 2 or on tape. The Jaguars top linebacker from Sunday didn't voice concern about the former first-round selection's play-making ability, but making sure everyone is on the same page is important to find consistency on the defensive back seven.
"I've watched him a couple times, Cleveland, like they all play very hard, so I'm not worried about how he plays. Just being on the same page as the safeties and the linebackers and the coverages and then just being in the right spots. I know he is going to make a lot of plays, so I'm excited for him."
Newsome, Oluokun, and the Jaguars defense will look to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams in London this weekend.
