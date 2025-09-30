Jaguars' Liam Coen Breaks Down Key Travis Hunter Play
The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high this week following their significant victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The win puts them at 3-1, their best start in seven years, in what is looking to be a breakout campaign under head coach Liam Coen.
One of their key players this season is a star two-way rookie, Travis Hunter, who made some excellent plays as a wide receiver on Sunday. The former No. 2 overall selection has put himself on the map as a potential transcendent player on the roster, but he is developing more slowly than expected. However, Hunter made a big play in the second quarter that raised eyebrows, as Coen broke down the play to the media on Monday.
Hunter's second quarter snag on 3rd & 15
Coen had a chance on Monday to talk with reporters about what the phenomenal catch that Hunter displayed. When asked if Hunter was the first option or read in the progression for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Coen went into great detail on the play-call itself, calling it an "alert" based on the coverage the 49ers presented on 3rd & 15 pinned inside the Jaguars 10-yard line.
"So basically, he's on a streak, he's running right down the middle of the field, essentially to his near high safety, and in Cover 2 or Cover 4, it's going to be his near high safety, and Cover 3, it's the post middle safety," Coen explained. "It’s a clear out with a dagger right behind it, and we've always talked about, forever and a day, Cover 2 or Cover 4, if the safeties stay wide, it's a big-time alert."
Coen further explained that the alert pre-snap goes like this: "alert, 1, 2, 3, alert, 1, 2, 3." If the alert, if it pops up, is a no-doubter to take in those situations. The first-year head coach credited not only the catch by Hunter but also the way Lawrence layered the throw over All-Pro linebacker Trevor Lawrence.
"A huge moment, climb the ladder, unbelievable contested catch, great throw, because he had to layer it over Fred Warner because of how Fred plays dagger better than anybody in this game, really, he always has," Coen said. "He knows how to get depth underneath, and then he can go rally to the underneath coverage and man, that was a big-time moment."
For the most detailed analysis from Coen each week, ensure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley so that you don't miss the latest news and breakdowns from Sunday's win.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.