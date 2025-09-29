Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. 49ers: Week 4 Game Balls

Who were the best players in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers?

John Shipley

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts from the sidelines during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts from the sidelines during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from the 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Offense: Travis Etienne

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs the ball as San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) defends during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' passing game clicked at times and, at other times, struggled just like it has the last few weeks. That is why it was so paramount for the Jaguars to run the ball well this week, and they did exactly that on the back of veteran running back Travis Etienne.

Etienne had his second 100-yard day of the season with 19 carries for 124 yards and a 48-yard touchdown that was the Jaguars' most explosive offensive play of the day. He had a special outing and was the Jaguars' best playmaker down the stretch.

Defense: Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd continued his heater of a month with a dominant game against the 49ers. The fourth-year linebacker was all over the place vs. both the run and the pass, recording eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions. Lloyd was one of the best players on the field on Sunday and is a massive reason the Jaguars are 3-1.

Special Teams: Parker Washington

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after a play during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Parker Washington made perhaps the biggest play of the day for the Jaguars with his 87-yard punt return for a touchdown. He gave the Jaguars new life after the 49ers looked like they were about to stage a comeback.

“I saw him cutting and turning like he was coming to our sideline, and then he stuck his foot in the ground and got vertical. I didn't see who made a good block or not. I'm not sure. I know [Jacksonville Jaguars TE] Quentin Morris played really well on special teams for us. I think [Jacksonville Jaguars LB Dennis] Gardeck did as well. That was a huge moment, right?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen sad after the game.

"I thought our return game today was really positive, obviously with the kickoff return before the half, and then the punt return for a touchdown. So, I credit [Jacksonville Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator] Heath Farwell and [Jacksonville Jaguars Assistant Special Teams Coach] Luke Thompson and those guys for doing a great job.”

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.