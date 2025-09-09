Jaguar Report

Winners, Losers From Jaguars' Tank Bigsby Trade

Who benefits most from the Jacksonville Jaguars' trade of Tank Bigsby?

John Shipley

Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball and scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball and scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
With the Jacksonville Jaguars performing yet another trade, it is clear this has become a franchise that is not afraid to shake things up.

But when looking at Monday's trade of Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the biggest winners and who are the biggest losers?

Winners

Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) reacts to his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is obvious. With Bigsby now out of the picture, Tuten is the clear No. 2 running back and should get plenty of chances to impact the games moving forward. The Jaguars' staff is high on his game, and his biggest hurdle toward finding more playing time has now been removed.

James Gladstone

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is hard not to be impressed by what Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has done with trades over the last few weeks. He dumped the team's third-best center for a rotational defensive tackle; he dumped their fourth-best swing tackle for a seventh-round pick; he added a veteran No. 5 receiver for a sixth-round pick; and now, he used moved a backup running back for two picks. This looks like the best value he has gotten yet.

Liam Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, things got a lot less complicated for Liam Coen moving forward in his running back room. He know longer has four mouthes to feed when it comes to spreading touches around, and he now has three running backs who can play in all situations: rushing, blocking, and as pass-catchers. He didn't have that before, but Coen now has much more clarity and organization in one of his most important position groups.

Losers

Tank Bigsby

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) celebrates with offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It feels tough to think of this as a win for Bigsby. He does go to the defending champs and one of the best franchises in football, but Saquon Barkley is more entrenched as a starter than any running back Bigsby ever competed with in Jacksonville, and most reports are that the Eagles see him as primarily a kick returner. This does not seem to be that exciting of a landing spot for him role wise.

Howie Roseman

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman (left) and Fox NFL Sunday reporter Jay Glazer (right) talk before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best general managers and one of the best general managers of this entire era. With that said, have kickoff rules really changed that much to make it worth it to send a fifth- and sixth-round pick for a player with that role in mind? Especially for a player who returned only 11 kicks last year? This was an odd one.

