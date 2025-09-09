Winners, Losers From Jaguars' Tank Bigsby Trade
With the Jacksonville Jaguars performing yet another trade, it is clear this has become a franchise that is not afraid to shake things up.
But when looking at Monday's trade of Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the biggest winners and who are the biggest losers?
Winners
Bhayshul Tuten
This one is obvious. With Bigsby now out of the picture, Tuten is the clear No. 2 running back and should get plenty of chances to impact the games moving forward. The Jaguars' staff is high on his game, and his biggest hurdle toward finding more playing time has now been removed.
James Gladstone
It is hard not to be impressed by what Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has done with trades over the last few weeks. He dumped the team's third-best center for a rotational defensive tackle; he dumped their fourth-best swing tackle for a seventh-round pick; he added a veteran No. 5 receiver for a sixth-round pick; and now, he used moved a backup running back for two picks. This looks like the best value he has gotten yet.
Liam Coen
Simply put, things got a lot less complicated for Liam Coen moving forward in his running back room. He know longer has four mouthes to feed when it comes to spreading touches around, and he now has three running backs who can play in all situations: rushing, blocking, and as pass-catchers. He didn't have that before, but Coen now has much more clarity and organization in one of his most important position groups.
Losers
Tank Bigsby
It feels tough to think of this as a win for Bigsby. He does go to the defending champs and one of the best franchises in football, but Saquon Barkley is more entrenched as a starter than any running back Bigsby ever competed with in Jacksonville, and most reports are that the Eagles see him as primarily a kick returner. This does not seem to be that exciting of a landing spot for him role wise.
Howie Roseman
Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best general managers and one of the best general managers of this entire era. With that said, have kickoff rules really changed that much to make it worth it to send a fifth- and sixth-round pick for a player with that role in mind? Especially for a player who returned only 11 kicks last year? This was an odd one.
Make sure you are keeping yourself up to date with the trade's winners and losers when you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Let us know your thoughts on the trade's winners and loser when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.