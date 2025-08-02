Jaguars' Udinski on What Makes for a Great Screen Game
When it comes to the best offenses or offensive coordinators in the NFL, they are always known for a certain aspect of said offense that makes it successful. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping their offensive coordinator can join that group, though albeit minus the play-calling.
Furthermore, the Jaguars are hoping to do a complete 180 on offense with their franchise quarterback and wealth of playmakers to make it whole.
Grant Udinski on what makes for a successful screen game
Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is one of the youngest coaches at his position. At just 29 years old, Udinski was an undrafted free agent in 2019, and his rise in coaching stardom has been a sight to see. Now, the former Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings assistant coach has an opportunity to construct the Jaguars offense into a formidable unit.
One of the key aspects of this offense will be the screen game, a concept that head coach Liam Coen mastered in Tampa Bay through his designs for getting his best playmakers into space. Udinski will certainly have an influence, and was asked about what made or broke a successful screen game Thursday after practice.
Udinski noted that there are many variables to screens and that ultimately, it comes down to getting his players to have the football intelligence for rules and rules within concepts.
“There's a lot of variables for make or break in the screen game," Udinski said. "I think ultimately, what we're trying to work on is getting the guys to have an understanding of the rules and the concept.
"The screen game will always be gray, so once they have that firm understanding of the rules, what we're trying to attack, where we're trying to attack, the timing with what we're trying to attack on defense, then they can understand the decisions within those rules."
When it comes to the rules of the screen game, Udinski said you have to bend a bit to make it work and for the assignment to be mastered overall.
"How sometimes you might have to not necessarily break the rules, but bend them a little bit in order to have that feel for a defender triggered this way or he fit a different way or this guy fit off the outside and the receiver next to me took my guy, now I got to go on and get the next guy," Udinski explained.
Udinski finished by saying that his group needs to have a feel for understanding these conceptual rules, practicing them, and then getting them under control.
"First you kind of have to develop that understanding of the rules, and then once they develop that understanding, then you can kind of practice it, get the feel down for it," Udinski said. "That ultimately, in my opinion, will kind of create that fruitful screen game for all areas of the screen, whether it's receivers, backs, tight ends.”
