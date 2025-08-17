Jaguars' Udinski on Offensive Issues Ahead of Preseason Week 2
Frustrations were mounting last week after the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense displayed an inconsistent performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 31-25 loss in the first week of the preseason. Ahead of Sunday's second preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints, these issues are to, hopefully, improve.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski understands the challenges that lie ahead for his group, especially as they dealt with issues throughout the week, including during the second live scrimmage.
Udinski addresses offensive issues ahead of Sunday
Head coach Liam Coen announced on Saturday that starters on both sides of the ball will play Sunday afternoon against the Saints. It is another opportunity for Udinski's offense to show improvement where it is needed. This includes finding the right five starting offensive linemen, addressing the drops from pass-catchers in practice and games, and frustrations mounting from his top wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr.
"One piece of many things that we're working on trying to improve, whether it's fundamentals, communication, just simple execution of plays here and there, alignment, assignment," Udinski said. "All of those details are important."
Drops have led to great angst and frustration from playmakers. Mistakes are meant to happen in practice, but some issues trickled into game environments. Thomas has been visibly annoyed during practice, including throwing his helmet on a day that was not the best from everyone on the Jaguars roster.
"I think that he holds himself to a high standard, which we appreciate and when he doesn't play to the standard that he holds himself to, sometimes that comes out in frustration," Udinski said. "This is what practice is about. You're trying to improve on things.
"You're trying to put yourself in challenging situations. If you're going out there and just succeeding at
everything every single day, you're probably not pushing yourself hard enough."
Udinski noted that there is an expected amount of frustration at every position, whether it is at wide receiver or along the offensive line. Speaking of the latter, the starting group has yet to formalize, which could change after Sunday against New Orleans and next week against the Miami Dolphins. Udinski would like to have a starting front solidified sooner rather than later, but the young offensive coordinator understands the rarity of having the same five starters each week.
"I think at the same time, you recognize that over the course of the year, it's very rare nowadays for the five same starters to play every single play for an entire season," Udinski said. "So this work to get guys working with each other that might not always work together on week one or week two is invaluable to have right now.”
Udinski has also been a key coach in quarterback Trevor Lawrence's growth, specifically his footwork. However, the first-year offensive coordinator would like to see Lawrence continue to grow with his control at the line and his cadence, among other things. Still, the growth is evident for the fifth-year quarterback.
"You're always building the fundamentals even throughout the season," Udinski said. "Now the time you can allocate towards that shrinks as the season continues, but he's improved and the goal is that he continues to improve throughout the year.”
The Jaguars have a new look with roster additions, a new coaching staff, and a front office that will continue to evolve as the season progresses. Mistakes are a part of the game, but have been evident in recent years under now two different coaching regimes. The newest one must help the roster progress from old habits, with Udinski leading the way on the offensive staff.
