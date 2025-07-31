What Jaguars' Coordinators Say About Their Respective Units Progress
When Liam Coen assembled his staff, he looked for coaches who would best personify his vision for the team. The Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach found that in OC Grant Udinski and DC Anthony Campanile, respectively. Both coordinators commented after training camp practices about the progress of their units.
Udinski on the growth of the offense since camp started
“It's been encouraging to see the growth of the guys," commented Udinski. "I think day by day, you see little pieces here and there improve. You know that the progression is never going to be linear by any stretch of the imagination."
"So, you see some steps forward, some steps back in different areas, but the encouraging thing is the work that the guys are putting in and the development overall. Whether it's the scheme, the skills, the techniques, the operation, all of those things, the improvement in all the different phases of the game is what is so exciting.”
Campanile on the defense after the Jaguars' first two practices in pads
“I think today, we practiced a little bit more physical on our side. I thought we were communicating well, flying around. To me, it's always about the play style, how you're playing on defense. I think we're trending the right way but there’s a lot of work to do. To answer your question, what I do like is the physicality today, and we're starting to get a good culture in our room,” Campanile responded.
When asked if his defense was ahead of schedule, Campanile expressed his thoughts on the progress timeline.
“No. I think we're right about where we thought we'd be. Got a lot of work to do, but the guys are really putting in a lot of great work. In the meetings, they're locked in. When you're up in front of the room looking at them, everybody's locked in. Everybody's really detailed. "
"They're trying to do it out here on the field." Obviously, when we go into live work, but even in the walk throughs, they're really doing a good job communicating and playing with good technique in the walk through, good body position. So, to me, that's really what we're looking for and they're giving us that.”
With both coordinators enthused with the progress of their respective squads, they still both agree with the fact that there's plenty of work to do. But from their comments, they have plenty of talent to work with.
