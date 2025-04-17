Duval Sounds Off on Most Underrated Jaguars of All-Time
As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft, they are excited to get their first draft going with new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone.
The Jaguars have had found some of their best players in franchise history by drafting them. And in 2025, they will look to select their next star or stars to build something special in Jacksonville for years and years to come. It is a great time right now to be a Jaguars fan. The new regime is giving out good vibes,and their energy is unmatched.
Coen and Gladstone have made it clear what they are trying to do in Jacksonville and who they want to bring in, and how they want to do it. And one thing that is exciting to the fans is that they are both not going to wait around to get things going. They want to start winning right away and not wait a couple of years from now to start turning things around.
But before we can see the future Jaguars players from the 2025 draft, we are going back down memory lane.
Jaguars On SI asked Duval who they believe was the most underrated Jaguars player of all time. And they had different answers and made it interesting.
"Cory Grant. Always had flashes but was always behind high draft picks. Also fought injury. Always felt the Coaching Staff underrated his talent level," said one fan.
"George Wrister & Earnest Willford. Both had guaranteed hands and love to block. Busch Drive Rich," added another fan.
James Robinson held it down in the backfield during his Jaguars career. When many did not expect to see much from him, he proved everyone wrong. He was a top back during his time in Jacksonville.
Quarterback David Garrard gave the faithful in Jacksonville some of the most memorable moments at the end of games. We also gave them consistency at the most important position in the National Football League.
Now the team will look for more talent they can bring in and find success with. The feeling in Jacksonville is that they have some special cooking. The feeling coming out of Duval is something they have not felt and seen in a while. The new regime will look to get them back to the playoffs and bring success.
