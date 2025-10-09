Duval Reacts to Shocking Tyson Campbell Trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been afraid to make big trades under their new leadership group of general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
The latest such move? Trading Tyson Campbell and the Eagles’ 2026 7th-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for cornerback Greg Newsome and the New York Jets' 2026 6th-round pick.
So, what do Jaguars fans make of the Campbell move? Duval and the NFL world at large took to social media to weigh in on Wednesday evening.
Duval Sounds Off
Campbell was not having a particularly strong start to the 2025 season, allowing the second-most yards in coverage of any defender through five weeks behind Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. With that said, Campbell had long been a loyal solider for the Jaguars, was a solid run defender, and had made two huge plays for the Jaguars in wins over the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jaguars just gave Campbell a big extension last season. Now, the Jaguars are moving on quickly after their new regime seemingly determined that Campbell was not the type of cornerback they were looking to feature, a decision that will not be coming at a cheap price.
The Jaguars have been active on trades ever since the new regime took over, and this move could be a sign of their faith in the rest of the cornerback room. Coen discussed the cornerback room and its depth on Wednesday, expressing confidence in the unit.
"We did have a few, one-on-one opportunity type plays that we didn't end up coming down with but I do have a lot of confidence in those guys back there. What that looks like from a rotational standpoint, I think we'll know a little bit more in the next day or two," Coen said.
"I thought Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter] makes a good play on Kelce [Chiefs TE Travis Kelce] on the third down. Montaric [CB Montaric Brown] makes a huge deflection on a big-time play. [CB] Jarrian Jones gets in at the end of the game, makes the tackle at the end, so all those guys I think are going to continue to play and get reps and opportunities and what that looks like from a rep count standpoint I think we'll know a little bit more throughout this week.”
