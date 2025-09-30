Jaguars' Latest Roster Move Has Special Meaning Behind It
The Jacksonville Jaguars added a new quarterback to their roster on Tuesday, but the quarterback is not exactly new to Jacksonville.
The Jaguars signed former Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Carter Bradley to the practice squad Tuesday, releasing undrafted quarterback Seth Henigan from the practice squad to make room for Bradley behind Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens.
If Bradley's name looks familiar, it is because he is the son of former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley and spent his high school years as a quarterback at a Jacksonville-area high school.
So while Bradley will not be stepping into the lineup anytime soon, his signing is a blast from the Jaguars' past. Bradley was just a kid when his dad was hired to lead the Jaguars franchise into the future from 2013-2016, and now Bradley has joined the same franchise his father once roamed the sidelines for as the top man in charge.
Bradley's Résumé
"Bradley originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He spent the 2024 season on the Raiders’ practice squad before being signed to the active roster for the final four games of the season. In 2025, Bradley spent the majority of training camp and the preseason with the San Francisco 49ers," the Jaguars said in a release.
"Bradley played the final two years of his college career at the University of South Alabama (2022-23), leaving as the program’s all-time leader in completions (497), passing yards (6,003) and passing touchdowns (47), after transferring from the University of Toledo (2018-21). He is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., and attended Providence High School."
Gus Bradley finished with a 14-48 record as head coach, giving him a winning percentage of just.226. Bradley never won more than five seasons, having four consecutive seasons with double-digit losses before being fired and replaced by Doug Marrone.
Since being fired by the Jaguars, Bradley spent four years with the Los Angeles Chargers as defensive coordinator, one year in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders, three years as a coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, and is now as the assistant head coach with the San Francisco 49ers.
