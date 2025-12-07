Fantasy Preview Outlines Path of Victory for Jaguars vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars face a tall task in Week 14 against the Indianapolis Colts. They're riding a three-game win streak coming into the matchup, but they haven't played an opponent like this since they were blown out 35-7 by the Los Angeles Rams in London. This season, the Jaguars have faced two of the top eight offenses in EPA (expected points added) per play.



They beat the Kansas City Chiefs, who are tied for first with 0.14 EPA per offensive snap, in Week 5's stunning Monday Night Football feature. Then, they were obliterated by the Rams' eighth-ranked attack at Wembley Stadium a couple of games later. Now, they're getting ready to host the Colts, the other team currently at the top of the leaderboard. Obviously, this is a huge test for the Jaguars' defense, but the offense will also have to be prepared for a firefight.



Will Trevor Lawrence rise to the occasion?



When the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, it was largely behind the clutch play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. On Monday Night Football's national stage, T-Law put on a show, tallying 275 total yards and three touchdowns to just one turnover on 18-of-25 passing and 10 rushes.



The Jaguars have had a roller coaster season so far, reflective of Lawrence's chaotic sailing of the ship. In Week 14, Jacksonville will need its quarterback to outplay Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. NBC Sports' Kyle Dvorchak believes that T-Law is ready for an arms race against Indy, at least from a fantasy football perspective:



Trevor Lawrence last 5 games vs. Indianapolis Colts:



117/148 79%

253 Total YPG

11 Total TDs

3 Ints

112.1 QB Rating



4-1 Record 🐆 pic.twitter.com/3OPkJv7oEu — N F L (@DTWD904) December 2, 2025

"Lawrence has quietly crept his way into the QB1 conversation over the last month. He now ranks as the QB14 on the year, boosted by five rushing touchdowns. That is a bit fluky, but Lawrence has been one of the most effective — and most used — quarterbacks at the goal line this year. His seven inside-the-five attempts trail only Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts among passers. Between an uptick in passing volume and the potential for a rushing score, Lawrence is one of the best streaming options this week."



Lawrence isn't always great when the Jaguars, and Jacksonville doesn't always emerge victorious when he has a good individual performance. But his team is 4-1 this season when he tallies over 20 fantasy points. If he can have another explosive outing against the Colts, he should be able to lift his Jaguars to a critical upset for the AFC South crown.

