Unexpected Area of Concern Arises for Jaguars After Week 4
The final score was a lot closer than they would have liked it to be, but the Jacksonville Jaguars ultimately escaped Week 4 with a road upset over the San Francisco 49ers. This was a highly encouraging win to bring them to 3-1 on the 2025 NFL season, tying them with the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the AFC South standings.
The Jaguars needed a strip-sack fumble recovery to end the Niners' game-winning drive attempt to eke out a five-point victory, but they were dominant in a few different facets. Their defense was obviously impeccable, allowing just 20 points to a typically versatile and creative San Francisco attack, forcing four turnovers from Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.
Jacksonville was far from perfect on the other side of the ball, but they did soundly overpower the 49ers in the trenches, racking up 151 rushing yards on 4.7 per carry and allowing zero sacks on the day. That's great news for a unit that's continually impressed this season, but it's also discouraging in a completely different sense.
Bryce Huff needs to step up
Earlier this season, when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a conditional fifth, they also inherited the stipulation from Philly's original deal that sent Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers, detailing that the fifth-round selection becomes a fourth if Huff can garner eight sacks in the 2025 campaign.
In Huff's first three games with the Niners, he got two sacks, including a game-winning strip against the New Orleans Saints. However, he was completely neutralized versus the Jaguars, who prevented any sacks on Trevor Lawrence.
When Nick Bosa was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear, it seemed like Huff would easily be able to reach eight sacks as the new starting EDGE for San Francisco. That wasn't the case in Week 4.
Not only did he not register a single sack or quarterback hit, but he was out-snapped by both Mykel Williams and Sam Okuayinonu on the edge for the Niners' defense. On the bright side, Pro Football Focus did give Huff a higher pass-rush grade than both Williams and Okuayinonu against the Jaguars.
Hopefully, Jacksonville's performance in San Francisco will motivate Head Coach Kyle Shanahan to revisit his new rotation without Bosa and get Huff back on track to give the Jaguars a fourth-round pick next spring.
