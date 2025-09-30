Unexpected Area of Concern Arises for Jaguars After Week 4

The 49ers generated 5 pressures and 0 sacks as a team vs the Jaguars



• Bryce Huff: 2

• Mykel Williams: 1

• Sam Okuayinonu: 1

• Yetur Gross-Matos: 1



It’s the first time this season they did not record a quarterback hit in a game pic.twitter.com/rv5xvhKufs