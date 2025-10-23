Jaguar Report

Re-Analyzing Preseason Top 10 Jaguars Players

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI reporter Jared Feinberg re-evaluates his preseason Top 10 Jaguars during the team's bye week.

Jared Feinberg

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a winning record through seven games, something they haven't been able to say in a couple of years. While the team has hit a road bump in recent weeks, they are being led by head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, who have single-handedly re-shaped the organization for the better.

In the offseason, I wrote about the 10 best players on the Jaguars roster, which you can find right here. Halfway through the season, it is time to re-evaluate that list and display a brand-new one that better describes the state of the roster. A lot has changed, so let's dive in.

Preseason Top-10

Lawrence Jag
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the offseason, I took some time to evaluate the roster as it was on paper heading into training camp. Here is how I ranked the best players on the roster

No. 1. Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE rusher

No. 2. Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback

No. 3. Travon Walker, EDGE rusher

No. 4. Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver

No. 5. Tyson Campbell, Cornerback

No. 6. Foyesade Oluokon, Linebacker

No. 7. Robert Hainsey, Center

No. 8. Devin Lloyd, Linebacker

No. 9. Maason Smith, Defensive Tackle

No. 10. Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback

Lloyd Jag
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There were players I was higher on in the preseason, such as Smith and Campbell. There has been a lot of movement on this list with a couple of new additions in the process as the season has come along, especially with the emergence of Lloyd and Travis Etienne, both of whom are free agents after this season.

Updated Top 10 Jaguars Players

Hunter Jag
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) high-fives fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With those thoughts in mind, here are the 10 best Jaguars players on the roster entering the Week 8 BYE.

No. 1. Josh Hines-Allen, edge rusher

No. 2. Devin Lloyd, linebacker

No. 3. Travon Walker, edge rusher

No. 4. Trevor Lawrence, quarterback

No. 5. Travis Etienne, running back

Etienne Jag
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (24) talk after the game of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 6. Foyesade Oluokun, linebacker

No. 7. Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback

No. 8. Jourdan Lewis, nickelback

No. 9. Brenton Strange, tight end

No. 10. Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver

Honorable mentions: Robert Hainsey, center; Anton Harrison, right tackle; Eric Murray, safety; Arik Armstead, defensive tackle; Parker Washington, wide receiver

BTJ Jag
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Re-evaluating and ranking the current 10 best players on the roster is no easy feat. This is a team no longer void of talent, which should be viewed as a great sign for the Jaguars and their fans. No many teams can say they possess enough talent to make it to the postseason, and Jacksonville has the case for that on paper.

With the recent performances from the offensive line, players like Hainsey and Harrison just miss making the list. While inconsistencies have hampered the Jaguars' offense and Lawrence, I still view him as a significant piece to the puzzle of this franchise going forward, while Thomas takes a tumble following a slow and frustrating start that has him in the top five in league-wide drops.

The defense remains quite talented overall, with the top three players on the roster at this time belonging to this side of the ball; Lloyd has had a remarkable season despite missing time with an injury in the last couple of games, while, despite not having elite sack production, Hines-Allen remains the top player and leader of the team.

Second overall selection, Travis Hunter, is becoming hard to ignore on either side of the ball and could eventually skyrocket to the top of this list if he sees snaps the majority of the time at wide receiver and cornerback.

Strange Jag
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The two other new additions to this list are Strange and Etienne, who have both become integral pieces to the Jaguars' offense this season. The former's absence due to a hip injury is noticeable, as the reliability as a pass-catcher at tight end is a significant one due to the drops seen at wide receiver this season. Etienne has become a terrific fit in Coen's rushing offense, quickly becoming one of the top rushers in rushing yards and yards per game this season.

What do you think the re-evaluated Top-10 list of best Jaguars players on the roster is? Make sure to follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest news and analysis during the bye week.

