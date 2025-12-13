Jaguars' Boselli, Gladstone Weigh in on What Jets Week Means

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big game on Sunday, because every December football game is a big one during a playoff push.

The Jaguars have said all week they aren't going to overlook a 3-10 Jets team that has played better football over the last month or so than they did at the start of the season. From the coaching staff to the locker room, the Jaguars' focus has been clear all week -- and that focus extends to all areas of the organization.

Brain Trust Weighs In

In this week's episode of 'Jaguars HQ', Jaguars executive president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone each weighed in on the importance of Jets week, and how they view the Jaguars' next opponent.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has consistently said the Jaguars know they can't afford to do anything but take a week-by-week approach with complete focus on what is in front of them, and the rest of the Jaguars' brain trust is speaking the same tune.

"I mean, we have done nothing but get to a 9-4 record, which at this point gets you just a little bit more than nothing, and so everything's still in front of us," Boselli said.

"I mean, the good thing is, we control our own destiny in December. Don't think you can ask much more than that, but it does not matter if you don't go take care of business this week against a Jets team that over the last six games, is 3-3 and playing much better football, and has a good football coach that's, you know, trying to change the culture up there in the Jets."

The Jets have been in close games all season long, with five of their 10 losses coming in one-score games. While they continue to face an uphill climb due to injuries at key positions like quarterback, Aaron Glenn's team is fighting week in and week out.

"And if you watch them play, you can see it. You can see the effort. You can see the strain," Boselli said. "They've had some injuries, but they're gonna come play hard, and we better be ready, and we better bring our best effort."

As for Gladstone, he shares some common ground with Jets general manager Darren Mougey, who is a first-year general manager and a college teammate of Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell. Like Gladstone, Mougey has also made some big trades in his short time with the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades.

"You know what, I think everybody has their plan of attack for the future for the present. And I think at this point for them, they thought it was in the best interest for their football team, for their organization, and look forward to certainly seeing that from afar, how it all unfolds," Gladstone said when asked about the deals.

"But obviously they're working towards what's right in front of them, just like we are. And they got to face us. We got to face them."

