The Jaguars Have Plenty of Options in the NFL Draft
After firing their general manager and head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in a critical offseason in the franchise's history. With general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen leading the way, the Jaguars hope to see marked improvement next season.
However, for that to happen, the Jaguars must follow up a relatively quiet offseason with a solid draft haul. Luckily for Jacksonville, they are in a great position to do so, as they hold one of the top picks in the NFL Draft. Jacksonville has a chance to improve its roster quickly via the draft.
Michael DiRocco of ESPN recently analyzed the Jaguars' options with the No. 6 pick. While most assume the Jaguars will draft defensive lineman Mason Graham with the pick, DiRocco noted the Jaguars could instead select his teammate Will Johnson.
"If the Jaguars lose out on Hunter but are looking for a cornerback, Will Johnson could fit that bill. [Jourdan] Lewis is the Jaguars' nickel, and Tyson Campbell has one outside spot, which leaves an opening on the other side," DiRocco said.
"Second-year player Jarrian Jones, who played well mainly in the slot last season, will get a chance to compete outside -- but he's far from a sure thing. Johnson, a freshman All-American in 2022 and a first-team All-American in 2023, was a second-team All-American last season despite playing only six games because of a toe injury, had nine interceptions in 32 career games with Michigan."
The Jaguars let all of the free agents from last season's roster go in free agency this summer. The move made sense in some regards. However, it left even more holes on a roster filled with many holes. DiRocco noted the Jaguars' options to replace the talent they lost.
"After releasing tight end Evan Engram -- as he didn't fit Coen's scheme -- the Jaguars could target Tyler Warren. He had 153 catches for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in five seasons at Penn State -- including 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight TDs last season," DiRocco said.
"Warren is a more traditional tight end who would pair with another former Penn State tight end -- third-year player Brenton Strange -- to give the Jaguars two reliable pass-catchers who also can block. He'd be another offensive playmaker for Lawrence."
